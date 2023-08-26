Mobile Social Networking Game "Lovey-Buddy" Enters the Global Market

Mobile game company Wemade Play launches "Lovey-Buddy" globally on Google and Apple app stores. Tweet this

Another notable aspect is the prepared real-time social networking system that allows users to chat and play games together. The central stage of the game, the "Town," is where users from around the world can gather, and through open chats, users with similar interests can naturally come together. Additionally, the "Landmark " feature allows users to invite specific individuals for special interactions. These systems have been enriched with features such as avatars, animations, and emojis in 12 languages, enhancing convenience and enjoyment in interactions with others.

A representative from Wemade Play stated, "Lovey-Buddy is characterized by being an easy-to-enjoy social networking game with management and production aspects. Through Lovey-Buddy, players can experience the unique enjoyment of becoming chefs and managers of restaurants, while making friends from all over the world."

To celebrate the global release, Lovey-Buddy is hosting an event until August 30th where players can receive various rewards just by logging in daily. Lovey-Buddy can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store. For more details, please check the link below.

Download link:

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/%E3%82%86%E3%82%81%E3%81%84%E3%82%8D%E3%82%AC%E3%83%BC%E3%83%87%E3%83%B3/id1584731857?l=en

Established in 2009, Wemade Play is a South Korean mobile game company. Renowned for the mobile puzzle game "Anipang," often referred to as the "national game" in Korea, Wemade Play's game offerings have garnered over 150 million cumulative global downloads. Following the release of sequels based on "Anipang" IP and the launch of the social networking game "Lovey-Buddy," the company is also planning to introduce the mid-core puzzle RPG "Dungeon and Stones."

