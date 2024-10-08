Mobile Tower Giant Solaris Technologies Services Welcomes Lauri White as VP of Strategic Sales and Development and Isaac Rosario as Network Design Engineer

Mobile tower giant, Solaris Technologies has hired two new talents to lead sales and network engineering. These new hires have been strategic to grow the customer base and expand strategies in network deployment of the new MITT (Mobile Internet Tower Technology) vertical.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solaris Technologies Services is excited to announce two key additions to its leadership team. Lauri White joins the company as Vice President of Strategic Sales and Development, and Isaac Rosario as Network Design Engineer. These appointments come as Solaris expands its innovative Cell-on-Wheels and Mobile WIFI tower solutions and customer base nationwide.

Lauri White – VP of Strategic Sales and Development

Lauri White brings nearly a decade of experience as the Oklahoma Director of Business Development for Titan Title and Closing LLC. She is a strategic leader with a proven track record in business growth, innovative sales strategy, customer relations, and client retention. Her passion for finding solutions that drive success aligns perfectly with Solaris' vision for growth. Having been in the background of Solaris for many years, the company is thrilled to officially welcome Lauri to the team. In her new role, Lauri will not only serve as VP of Strategic Sales and Development but will also take on the role of Nationwide Director of Operations for the Mobile WIFI Tower (MITT) Division. For more information about Solaris' new MITT Portable WIFI solution visit https://solaristechservices.com/mitt/.

Isaac Rosario – Network Design Engineer

Isaac Rosario, a seasoned Network Design Engineer, brings over 15 years of expertise in IT and computer networking, with a focus on both commercial and high-end residential network installations. His experience spans tower applications, where he has provided essential services to cellular providers and ISP/WISP providers. At Solaris Technologies Services, Isaac will lead the network design efforts for the company's Mobile WIFI Tower deployments, offering rapid and reliable WIFI internet connectivity across the USA. His deep knowledge of network configurations and tower applications will be instrumental as Solaris continues to innovate in the rapid deployment network tower space.

"We are thrilled to have Lauri and Isaac join our team. Lauri's passion for strategic growth and customer solutions combined with Isaac's technical expertise will further strengthen our position as a leader in mobile WIFI tower solutions," said Evelyn Torres, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services.

For more information about Solaris Technologies Services and its innovative solutions, please visit https://solaristechservices.com/.

About Solaris Technologies Services

Solaris Technologies Services is a leading provider of cell-on-wheels and mobile WIFI towers, known for delivering reliable and rapid deployment solutions to telecommunications providers, emergency management teams, industrial companies, and event promoters across the USA. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation, Solaris is a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their network infrastructure with cutting-edge technology.

