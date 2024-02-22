Mobile World Congress & 4YFN 2024: AI-Powered Weight Loss Launches in The Netherlands

"Sinque is an innovative tool that allows for even more personalized treatment to achieve optimal results. It complements the suite of tools we already use, supports remote monitoring of our patients, and enables us to expand our business beyond our physical locations." Post this

Sinque has already gained traction in the Dutch market with four customers launching weight loss programs powered by its patented AI-driven predictive analytics solution. These clients include well-known and boutique GLP-1 medical weight loss clinics that prescribe drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda, and nutritionist clinics that have recognized the potential of Sinque: Healthy Weight Clinics, Kliniek de Pauw, Voedingsadviesbureau De Winter and Diëtistenpraktijk ToV.

Bert Stelder, MD, and Mia Hendriks, RN, are co-owners of Healthy Weight Clinics, a bustling GLP-1 medical weight loss clinic with multiple locations in the Netherlands, including Amsterdam. "We're excited to use Sinque with our patients seeking sustainable weight management solutions," Dr. Stelder said. "Sinque is an innovative tool that allows for even more personalized treatment to achieve optimal results. It complements the suite of tools we already use, supports remote monitoring of our patients, and enables us to expand our business beyond our physical locations."

How Sinque Works

Sinque's patented algorithm, invented by EW2Health's founder, Renato Romani, MD, uses predictive behavior analytics and AI to learn users' weight fluctuation patterns and predict their individual 'true' weight trend. Patients track their progress via the Sinque app and a numberless monitor, which eliminates frustrations with the ups-and-downs on the scale. Professionals, for the first time, can provide truly personalized healthcare in the form of proactive, tailored support based on data and individual needs. Combined, Sinque results in a more successful, sustainable weight-loss journey.

Mark Mesman, general manager of Voedingsadviesbureau De Winter, a 17-location dietitian practice operating in North and South Holland, added, "With Sinque, our clients let go of the numbers and focus on lifestyle change, increasing motivation and self-confidence during treatment, while we have data to better personalize their experience. We can easily see how all of our patients are doing and not be in the dark between appointments. We know when to celebrate successes with our clients, and, more importantly, we know when to offer extra support and guidance."

Benefits of Sinque

Stress-free, numberless monitoring, with weight trend that motivates adherence

Data-driven, proactive, personalized support for your patients, even between appointments

Ability to expand business with remote monitoring, increased customer lifetime value (CLV), reduced management time and increased program efficiency

EW2Health's achievement in the Netherlands marks an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to grow and make a positive impact in the health industry. With Sinque's innovative technology, EW2Health is set to revolutionize weight loss programs across the globe and improve the overall health and well-being of individuals.

Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to contact [email protected] to set up a meeting in Barcelona at MWC and 4YFN 2024, February 26–29, 2024. Access the press kit here.

About EW2Health

EW2Health BV is a pioneering Dutch technology startup with friendly, data-driven solutions that enable personalized health using AI-based predictive behavioral analytics. EW2Health's first goal is to reverse the global obesity epidemic and significantly reduce associated healthcare costs through effective personalized healthcare. Founded in 2018, EW2Health is a privately held company headquartered in The Hague. Follow EW2Health on LinkedIn or learn more at www.easywaytohealth.com.

Media Contact

J'Amy Stewart, EW2Health BV, 31 6-2513-1198, [email protected], www.easywaytohealth.com

SOURCE EW2Health BV