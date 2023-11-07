MobileDemand Elevates Rugged Tablet Computing with the Launch of the Intel® 13th Generation Core™ i-Series CPU Powered Rugged xTablet T1175

"The robust construction and powerful processing capabilities guarantee resilience in data-intensive applications, while the thin profile and versatile add-ons make it ideal for retail and warehouse-oriented settings." Post this

Top-of-the-line performance, inside and out Equipped with the latest Intel® 13th Generation Core™ i-Series processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the xTablet T1175 was engineered for frontline workers who demand optimum performance while running multiple applications simultaneously in addition to background security and management software.

The 10.2-inch, 800 NIT capacitive multi-touch display ensures the device thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, even in direct sunlight. The device meets MIL-STD-810G standards, meaning it can withstand shock, vibration and drops from 5-feet, and is IP65 sealed to withstand dust and water, critical for investment protection.

Enterprise data collection and management is seamless thanks to the latest Wi-Fi 6E, providing users with unmatched wireless capability and improved network performance while supporting more wireless users, even in congested environments such as large warehouses. The latest Bluetooth® V5.3 enables smoother and faster pairing capabilities.

Productivity enhancing add-ons

The xTablet T1175 can be transformed into a multi-use, multi-function productivity tool thanks to the variety of integrated add-ons.

Read barcodes up to 6 meters away with the latest generation, integrated Honeywell® high-performance N6803 mid-range scanner.

Dimension boxes, irregular items and pallets from anywhere with xDIM Mobile software paired with an Intel® RealSense™ Depth 3D camera.

Take payments and complete transactions with a MagTek® 3-1 iDynamo or MSR payment device.

Track employee attendance and enable device sign-in with an rf IDEAS® WAVE ID® NFC reader.

The xTablet T1175 comes standard with the latest Windows 11 Professional or Windows LTSC operating system. Windows 10 Pro Downgrade is available by request for a limited time.

The xTablet T1175 is now available for pre-order from MobileDemand, with demonstration units expected availability in mid-November 2023. Order fulfillment expected mid-December 2023.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.

Media Contact

Emma Sherlock, MobileDemand, 3193634121, [email protected], https://www.ruggedtabletpc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MobileDemand