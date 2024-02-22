MobileDemand Launches Value-Priced, 2-in-1 xTablet Flex 12B for Rugged Enterprise Productivity

The new 12.6-inch xTablet Flex 12B presents a rugged, yet thin and lightweight, tablet and keyboard solution that balances performance at a competitive price point, delivering unparalleled flexibility for frontline workers. Post this

The xTablet Flex 12B, as a rugged tablet itself, is transformed into a powerful 2-in-1 rugged laptop with an optional, full QWERTY keyboard and easel for easy viewing. The large, 12.6-inch screen and the fully detachable keyboard combine for enhanced data entry in the office, in the field, or on the road, and offers additional protection when folded.

Designed for the modern frontline worker, the Flex 12B has plenty of power needed to run mission-critical apps and software. The Intel® N100 CPU pairs with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage for powerful enterprise-grade performance. Enterprise data collection and management is seamless thanks to the latest Wi-Fi 6E, providing users with unmatched wireless capability and improved network performance while supporting more wireless users, even in congested environments such as large warehouses.

Rugged

The xTablet Flex 12B features shock absorbing rubber corner bumpers and a rigid shell for device protection. The device is currently undergoing testing for rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards, in which the device is dropped from 4-feet a total of 26 times on every face, side, edge, corner, and surface.

Mobility Features

Designed for easy mobility, the xTablet Flex 12B features a briefcase handle for easy and convenient device carrying while on the move, helping to prevent accidental drops. Also included is the ergonomic, glove-fitting back hand strap enabling frontline workers to easily hold the tablet in the palm of their hands while actively using the device. The hand strap's flexible elastic bands are secure yet comfortable, eliminating strain from holding the device for an extended period.

Mountable

The xTablet Flex 12B features the Snap Plate, an integral piece in MobileDemand's patented Snap Mount system, compatible with RAM® Mounts' substantial eco-system of rugged and versatile mounting solutions. The quick release Snap Rail can be attached to forklifts, vehicles, counters, work areas, beams; wherever the work may be.

Add-On Ready

As with the other xTablets from MobileDemand, the xTablet Flex 12B was designed to be add-on ready with productivity-enhancing accessories, such as Magnetic Stripe Readers (MSRs), payment modules, NFC readers and 3D cameras.

The xTablet Flex 12B is now available for order from MobileDemand.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit mobiledemand.com.

