MobileDemand Rugged xCase for Newly Released Microsoft Surface® Pro 10 Extends Functionality with Integrated Barcode Scanner and Payment Device

"We are pleased to continue to improve the xCase for the world-class Microsoft Surface Pro 10 tablet, enabling use of productivity enhancing peripherals from industry leaders Honeywell and MagTek," said MobileDemand President and CTO Matt Miller. "The xCase does more than just safeguard the device; it also increases its functionality for frontline workers in a range of industries, from retail to warehousing, allowing them to leverage the Surface Pro 10 in more ways than ever before."

Designed for Microsoft Surface Certified

The Surface Pro 10 xCase with scanner and payment device are the latest additions to MobileDemand's growing list of products that have been certified by Microsoft's Designed for Surface® program. Products with the Designed for Surface accreditation have been thoroughly evaluated and tested by Microsoft's Designed for Surface team to validate compatibility with the specified Surface devices. The certification assures end-users of the functionality of the xCase and add-ons.

Integrated Honeywell Barcode Scanner

The xCase with integrated barcode scanner enables scanning near, mid, and far range distances to improve workflow efficiency when scanning product SKUs, shipping labels and warehouse racking and shelving labels. Featuring two trigger buttons, placed intuitively where a worker's hands naturally grip the tablet, the ergonomic design enables workers to effortlessly activate the scanner.

The xCase is compatible with four Honeywell scan engines, the N6703, N6803FR, N6803MR and EX30, offering read ranges from less than 2-inches away up to just over 9-feet when scanning standard 13-MIL UPC, but up to 66-feet for larger barcodes.

Integrated MagTek iDynamo 6 Payment Device

The xCase with payment device was designed for mobile point-of-sale (POS), line-busting, drive-thru ordering, store operations, controls, and inventory management. The mobile POS functionality enables retail and restaurant associates to complete transactions throughout the facility, both inside and out, shortening wait times and decreasing the rate of abandonment.

The iDynamo 6, a mobile secure card reader authenticator for tap, swipe, dip and scan, sits flush against the back of the rugged case. The device accepts mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, NFC and EMV contactless, EMV contact chip, and magnetic stripe payments.

Mounting Capabilities

The included Snap Plate enables the Surface Pro 10 to be mounted nearly anywhere thanks to MobileDemand's patented Snap Mount system in combination with RAM® Mounts' substantial eco-system of rugged and versatile mounting solutions. The plate quickly and easily snaps into the optional mounting rail which can be securely attached to POS stations, counters, work areas, vehicles, beams, carts and more – wherever the work may be. The mount system is engineered for quick insertion and release of the device, yet is tough enough to withstand demanding applications.

Mobility Features

Designed for the frontline worker, the xCase features a briefcase handle for easy and convenient device carrying while on the move, helping to prevent accidental drops. The ergonomic, glove-fitting back hand strap enables frontline workers to easily hold the device in the palm of their hands while actively using the device. The hand strap's flexible elastic bands are secure yet comfortable, eliminating strain from holding the device for an extended period.

The Surface Pro 10 xCase with integrated Honeywell barcode scanner and MagTek iDynamo 6 is backwards compatible with the Surface Pro 9. All xCase varieties are now available for order.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit mobiledemand.com.

Media Contact

Emma Sherlock, MobileDemand, 3193634121, [email protected], www.mobiledemand.com

