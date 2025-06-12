MobileIron Co-founder Ajay Mishra Joins Tumeryk as Company Experiences Major Momentum in Partnerships, Product Innovation, and AI Trust Leadership

Mishra brings decades of deep expertise in cybersecurity, mobility, and enterprise infrastructure to accelerate Tumeryk's mission to build the world's most trusted AI cybersecurity company. Post this

Ajay's addition comes during a period of rapid growth for Tumeryk, following a wave of high-impact customer wins and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Red Hat, Wiz, SoftServe, Elastic, and others. These alliances further cement Tumeryk's position at the intersection of AI enablement, security, and compliance.

"We're building Tumeryk for the world we're entering—not the one we're leaving," said Rohit Valia, co-founder and CEO of Tumeryk. "Ajay is a proven company builder who has redefined mobile security and enterprise networking. His experience and vision are invaluable as we scale Tumeryk's platform for secure, responsible AI adoption."

At the core of Tumeryk's technology is the Tumeryk AI Trust Score™, a first-of-its-kind framework that continuously evaluates AI applications for security, reliability, transparency, and compliance across enterprise environments. Customers now rely on this AI Trust Score to benchmark and manage risk across LLMs, GenAI tools, and multi-agent systems.

The State of AI Trust Report from Tumeryk demonstrates that Trust is not a given. The latest report shows that Trust in Claude 4 is lower than the earlier version of the Models Claude 3.5 and Claude 3.7. For more details you can download a copy of the report at

"AI is not just changing how enterprises operate—it's redefining what needs to be secured," said Ajay Mishra. "Tumeryk is enabling customers to adopt AI responsibly—helping them quantify trust, manage risk, and scale innovation with confidence. I'm thrilled to join Rohit and the team to help shape this new security layer for the AI era."

Tumeryk is the Trust Infrastructure for AI. Tumeryk delivers enterprise-grade trust and security for Agentic and Conversational AI. Its AI Trust Score™ and policy engine help organizations monitor, measure, and manage AI behavior in real-time, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance across every AI-powered interaction. To learn more, visit www.tumeryk.com.

