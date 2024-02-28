MobilePawn Connects Consumers with Local Pawnshops for Sustainable Shopping and Easy Loans

"With this store finder launch, we're redefining the pawn shop experience for both consumers and businesses," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. "MobilePawn is now the go-to platform for sustainable shopping, easy loan access, and supporting local small businesses." Post this

Seamless Shopping and Sustainable Choices

With the Store Finder, mobile users can easily locate MobilePawn-enabled pawnshops in their area. Once they find a shop, they can:

Browse the full inventory of quality pre-owned items, from jewelry and electronics to sporting goods and tools.

Buy, sell, or trade items in a sustainable way, reducing their environmental footprint.

Connect directly with the pawnshop through in-app chat to ask questions, negotiate prices, and arrange transactions.

Financial Assistance at Consumers' Fingertips

Store Finder also makes it simple for consumers to access quick and convenient financial solutions. Users can:

Locate pawnshops offering non-recourse collateralized loans.

Easily initiate a loan request directly through the app.

Get the financial assistance they need without the hassle of traditional banks or payday lenders.

Boosting Business for Pawnshops

For Bravo's pawnshop partners, the store finder is a powerful customer acquisition tool. By guiding local consumers directly to their doorsteps, the app:

Drives foot traffic and in-store sales.

Connects pawnshops with potential customers actively seeking their services.

Provides a convenient platform for showcasing inventory and special offers.

This groundbreaking feature further solidifies Bravo's position as the most comprehensive software provider in the pawn industry. It empowers consumers, boosts small businesses, and promotes sustainability – a true win-win for everyone involved.

Consumers can download the MobilePawn app today for free and experience the future of pawn shopping! Available in Apple Store and Google Play.

Bravo customers can request a quote and sign up for MobilePawn today by visiting Bravo's website.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystems.com

