MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with Autotask PSA

MSPs and IT Service Providers can now integrate MobileRMM's mobile device management with their Autotask PSA platform to efficiently view and manage all customer mobile devices.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileRMM Technology, a leading mobile device management solutions provider, today announced that its latest release of the MobileRMM platform will integrate with the Autotask PSA platform. MobileRMM is a robust mobile device management platform supporting iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets. Designed for MSPs and IT Service Providers, MobileRMM is built on Microsoft Azure, providing a secure, scalable, multi-tenant environment that helps MSPs deliver mobility services with confidence. The platform supports both company-owned and personally-owned devices and includes advanced policy enforcement, application management, and automated monthly billing—enabling service providers to simplify operations, strengthen security, and create new revenue opportunities through mobile device management.
"After talking to a number of MSPs and IT service providers about their needs for implementing mobile device management, we heard a very loud and clear message that integration into their Autotask PSA platform would be a critical success factor," said Paul DePond, President and Founder of MobileRMM Technology. "It turned out that many of the MSPs we presented our MobileRMM platform to were, in fact, Autotask PSA users. With their input, we made the decision to develop and launch our integration with Autotask PSA as it is recognized as one of the leaders in the MSP and IT service provider marketplace."
"We're very excited to add MobileRMM Technology to the growing list of integration partners on the Autotask Integration Hub, continuing to ensure Autotask is the most integrated PSA solution in the world," said . Kevin Sequeira GM of IT Operations and Kaseya 365 Ops, Kaseya. "The integration of MobileRMM with Autotask PSA will provide MSPs with visibility and management of all of their customers' mobile endpoints."
Integration Features
Single-pane-of-glass visibility – Managed mobile devices now appear in Autotask PSA alongside PCs and servers, giving MSPs a unified view of all customer assets.
Automated daily updates – Mobile device information is synced to Autotask PSA every day, ensuring billing is always accurate and records always reflect the latest changes.
Faster ticket resolution – Help desk staff have up-to-date device configuration details at their fingertips, making it easier to resolve issues quickly.
Comprehensive reporting – MSPs can generate reports that include mobile devices, PCs, and servers, with details like device type, OS version, and configuration data.
Seamless workflow – Technicians can access the MobileRMM admin portal directly from Autotask PSA without switching tools.
For More Information
For more information about MobileRMM's integration with Autotask PSA, please visit
https://www.datto.com/integrations/mobilermm/
About MobileRMM Technology
MobileRMM Technology is a trusted ISV specializing in mobile device management solutions purpose-built for MSPs and IT service providers. The MobileRMM platform provides comprehensive support for iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets enabling partners to deliver secure, scalable, and profitable mobility services to their customers.
For more information, visit MobileRMM
About Autotask PSA
Autotask is a cloud-based Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution that centralizes business operations to improve insights, accuracy, productivity, service levels, and profitability.
Autotask PSA is developed by Datto, a Kaseya company and is a leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Datto's integrated platform helps its extensive network of MSP partners serve over one million businesses globally, offering proactive detection, prevention, and rapid recovery solutions to minimize downtime and data loss.
For more information, visit: Datto
Media Contact
Paul DePond, MobileRMM Technology, 1 6502748490, [email protected], www.mobilermm.com
SOURCE MobileRMM Technology
Share this article