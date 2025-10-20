MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with Autotask PSA

"With our integration to Autotask PSA, MSPs can now easily extend their managed service to include mobile device management—something many have been waiting for." – Paul DePond, President and Founder of MobileRMM Technology Post this

"We're very excited to add MobileRMM Technology to the growing list of integration partners on the Autotask Integration Hub, continuing to ensure Autotask is the most integrated PSA solution in the world," said . Kevin Sequeira GM of IT Operations and Kaseya 365 Ops, Kaseya. "The integration of MobileRMM with Autotask PSA will provide MSPs with visibility and management of all of their customers' mobile endpoints."

Integration Features

Single-pane-of-glass visibility – Managed mobile devices now appear in Autotask PSA alongside PCs and servers, giving MSPs a unified view of all customer assets.

Automated daily updates – Mobile device information is synced to Autotask PSA every day, ensuring billing is always accurate and records always reflect the latest changes.

Faster ticket resolution – Help desk staff have up-to-date device configuration details at their fingertips, making it easier to resolve issues quickly.

Comprehensive reporting – MSPs can generate reports that include mobile devices, PCs, and servers, with details like device type, OS version, and configuration data.

Seamless workflow – Technicians can access the MobileRMM admin portal directly from Autotask PSA without switching tools.

About MobileRMM Technology

MobileRMM Technology is a trusted ISV specializing in mobile device management solutions purpose-built for MSPs and IT service providers. The MobileRMM platform provides comprehensive support for iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets enabling partners to deliver secure, scalable, and profitable mobility services to their customers.

About Autotask PSA

About Autotask PSA

Autotask is a cloud-based Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution that centralizes business operations to improve insights, accuracy, productivity, service levels, and profitability.

Autotask PSA is developed by Datto, a Kaseya company and is a leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Datto's integrated platform helps its extensive network of MSP partners serve over one million businesses globally, offering proactive detection, prevention, and rapid recovery solutions to minimize downtime and data loss.

For more information, visit: Datto

