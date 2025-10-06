MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with ConnectWise PSA

MSPs and IT Service Providers can now integrate MobileRMM's mobile device management platform with ConnectWise PSA to efficiently view and manage all customer mobile devices.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileRMM Technology, a leading mobile device management solutions provider, today announced that its latest release of the MobileRMM platform integrates with ConnectWise PSA. MobileRMM is a robust mobile device management platform supporting iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets. Designed for MSPs and IT Service Providers, MobileRMM is built on Microsoft Azure, providing a secure, scalable, multi-tenant environment that helps MSPs deliver mobility services with confidence. The platform supports both company-owned and personally-owned devices and includes advanced policy enforcement, application management, and automated monthly billing—enabling service providers to simplify operations, strengthen security, and create new revenue opportunities through mobile device management.