MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with ConnectWise PSA

MSPs and IT Service Providers can now integrate MobileRMM's mobile device management platform with ConnectWise PSA to efficiently view and manage all customer mobile devices.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileRMM Technology, a leading mobile device management solutions provider, today announced that its latest release of the MobileRMM platform integrates with ConnectWise PSA. MobileRMM is a robust mobile device management platform supporting iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets. Designed for MSPs and IT Service Providers, MobileRMM is built on Microsoft Azure, providing a secure, scalable, multi-tenant environment that helps MSPs deliver mobility services with confidence. The platform supports both company-owned and personally-owned devices and includes advanced policy enforcement, application management, and automated monthly billing—enabling service providers to simplify operations, strengthen security, and create new revenue opportunities through mobile device management.
"ConnectWise PSA is a cornerstone platform for MSPs worldwide, delivering powerful automation and service management capabilities. With this integration, MSPs can now seamlessly extend their managed services to include mobile device management—something many have been waiting for," said Paul DePond, President and Founder of MobileRMM Technology.
Integration Features
- Extended device management – ConnectWise PSA users can now include mobile devices in their PSA environment, expanding asset visibility beyond traditional PCs and servers.
- Daily device synchronization – MobileRMM automatically updates ConnectWise PSA as devices are added, changed, or removed, giving MSPs accurate billing and up-to-date records.
- Improved service levels – By providing help desk teams with real-time configuration details, the integration reduces resolution times and boosts customer satisfaction.
• Actionable reporting – Reports in ConnectWise PSA now cover smartphones and tablets as well as existing IT assets, helping MSPs track device types, OS versions, and key configurations.
- Direct platform access – Technicians can launch the MobileRMM admin portal within ConnectWise PSA, making mobile management part of their everyday workflows.
For More Information
For more information about MobileRMM's integration with ConnectWise PSA, please visit https://marketplace.connectwise.com/MobileRMM
About MobileRMM Technology
MobileRMM Technology is a trusted ISV specializing in mobile device management solutions purpose-built for MSPs and IT service providers. The MobileRMM platform provides comprehensive support for iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets enabling partners to deliver secure, scalable, and profitable mobility services to their customers.
For more information, visit https://MobileRMM.com/
Media Contact
Paul DePond, MobileRMM Technology, 1 6502748490, [email protected], www.mobilermm.com
SOURCE MobileRMM Technology
