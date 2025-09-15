MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with HaloPSA

"With our integration to HaloPSA, MSPs can now easily extend their managed service to include mobile device management—something many have been waiting for." – Paul DePond, President and Founder of MobileRMM Technology Post this

"It has been a pleasure working with the MobileRMM team on this integration. Bringing MobileRMM into HaloPSA provides increased visibility into mobile device alerts and enables faster resolution—ultimately improving service levels and customer satisfaction," said Morgan Aspinall, Product Manager at HaloPSA.

Integration Features

Extended device management – HaloPSA users can now include mobile devices in their PSA environment, expanding asset visibility beyond traditional PCs and servers.

Daily device synchronization – MobileRMM automatically updates HaloPSA as devices are added, changed, or removed, giving MSPs accurate billing and up-to-date records.

Improved service levels – By providing help desk teams with real-time configuration details, the integration reduces resolution times and boosts customer satisfaction.

Actionable reporting – Reports in HaloPSA now cover smartphones and tablets as well as existing IT assets, helping MSPs track device types, OS versions, and key configurations.

Direct platform access – Technicians can launch the MobileRMM admin portal within HaloPSA, making mobile management part of their everyday workflows.

For More Information

For more information about MobileRMM's integration with HaloPSA, please visit https://usehalo.com/integration/mobilermm-integration

About MobileRMM Technology

MobileRMM Technology is a trusted ISV specializing in mobile device management solutions purpose-built for MSPs and IT service providers. The MobileRMM platform provides comprehensive support for iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets enabling partners to deliver secure, scalable, and profitable mobility services to their customers.

For more information, visit MobileRMM

About HaloPSA

Originally founded in 1994, Halo Service Solutions rebranded in 2019, launching innovative products that revolutionize IT service delivery globally. Halo's cloud and on-premise service platforms, HaloITSM, HaloPSA, and HaloCRM empower support teams worldwide with cutting-edge technology. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times, Halo is trusted by over 125,000 teams in more than 75 countries.

For more information, visit: HaloPSA.

Media Contact

Paul DePond, MobileRMM Technology, 1 6502748490, [email protected], www.mobilermm.com

SOURCE MobileRMM Technology