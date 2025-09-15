MobileRMM Technology Announces Integration with HaloPSA

MSPs and IT Service Providers can now integrate MobileRMM's mobile device management platform with their HaloPSA platform to efficiently view and manage all customer mobile devices.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileRMM Technology, a leading mobile device management solutions provider, today announced that its latest release of the MobileRMM platform will integrate with the HaloPSA platform. MobileRMM is a robust mobile device management platform supporting iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets. Designed for MSPs and IT Service Providers, MobileRMM is built on Microsoft Azure, providing a secure, scalable, multi-tenant environment that helps MSPs deliver mobility services with confidence. The platform supports both company-owned and personally-owned devices and includes advanced policy enforcement, application management, and automated monthly billing—enabling service providers to simplify operations, strengthen security, and create new revenue opportunities through mobile device management.
"HaloPSA has established itself as a leader in the PSA marketplace, providing MSPs with a powerful, flexible platform. With our integration, MSPs can now easily extend their managed service to include mobile device management—something many have been waiting for," said Paul DePond, President and Founder of MobileRMM Technology.
"It has been a pleasure working with the MobileRMM team on this integration. Bringing MobileRMM into HaloPSA provides increased visibility into mobile device alerts and enables faster resolution—ultimately improving service levels and customer satisfaction," said Morgan Aspinall, Product Manager at HaloPSA.
Integration Features
- Extended device management – HaloPSA users can now include mobile devices in their PSA environment, expanding asset visibility beyond traditional PCs and servers.
- Daily device synchronization – MobileRMM automatically updates HaloPSA as devices are added, changed, or removed, giving MSPs accurate billing and up-to-date records.
- Improved service levels – By providing help desk teams with real-time configuration details, the integration reduces resolution times and boosts customer satisfaction.
- Actionable reporting – Reports in HaloPSA now cover smartphones and tablets as well as existing IT assets, helping MSPs track device types, OS versions, and key configurations.
- Direct platform access – Technicians can launch the MobileRMM admin portal within HaloPSA, making mobile management part of their everyday workflows.
For More Information
For more information about MobileRMM's integration with HaloPSA, please visit https://usehalo.com/integration/mobilermm-integration
About MobileRMM Technology
MobileRMM Technology is a trusted ISV specializing in mobile device management solutions purpose-built for MSPs and IT service providers. The MobileRMM platform provides comprehensive support for iOS, iPadOS, and Android smartphones and tablets enabling partners to deliver secure, scalable, and profitable mobility services to their customers.
For more information, visit MobileRMM
About HaloPSA
Originally founded in 1994, Halo Service Solutions rebranded in 2019, launching innovative products that revolutionize IT service delivery globally. Halo's cloud and on-premise service platforms, HaloITSM, HaloPSA, and HaloCRM empower support teams worldwide with cutting-edge technology. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times, Halo is trusted by over 125,000 teams in more than 75 countries.
For more information, visit: HaloPSA.
Media Contact
Paul DePond, MobileRMM Technology, 1 6502748490, [email protected], www.mobilermm.com
SOURCE MobileRMM Technology
Share this article