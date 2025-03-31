Mobilewalla Launches Market Flow in Asia, Market Flow Powers Data-Driven Decisions for Broadband Providers

"The competitive broadband market in Asia requires a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour," added Mr. Datta. "Market Flow provides broadband providers with the intelligence they need to develop sharper competitive strategies and drive growth." Post this

Market Flow delivers granular consumer insights by analysing vast datasets of device usage, movement patterns, and digital behaviour. Unlike traditional market intelligence tools, it provides:

Granular market share and subscriber flow share insights at various geographic levels (country, state, region, city, neighbourhood) to drive operational planning and competitive strategy

Analytics for all connection types with insight at the product level (FWA, MBB, FBB, fiber, DSL, cable, etc.)

Solutions for both residential and small to medium businesses

Anindya Datta, CEO, Mobilewalla, emphasized the significance of Market Flow's expansion into Asia, "Broadband providers across the U.S. have leveraged Market Flow to refine their strategies, reduce churn, and maximize network investments. By bringing this proven solution to Asia, we are enabling telcos to make smarter, faster, and more efficient business decisions in a dynamic market."

With broadband adoption surging across Asia, network providers must optimize their infrastructure and customer engagement strategies to stay ahead of evolving demand.

Market Flow's data-driven approach enables operators to: enhance network expansion planning by identifying high-demand areas, win new customers with targeted acquisition campaigns and retain high-value subscribers by predicting churn patterns.

About Mobilewalla

Mobilewalla is a leader in consumer intelligence solutions, combining the industry's most robust data set with deep artificial intelligence expertise to help organizations better understand, model and predict consumer behavior. Our proprietary solutions provide rich insights into consumer behavior helping companies get the most out of their AI investments by making more informed business decisions and effectively acquiring, understanding and retaining their most valuable customers. Mobilewalla works with communications services providers around the world to better acquire and retain customers and model consumer behavior.

Market Flow, from Mobilewalla, provides a comprehensive set of granular insights based on flow share and market share data enabling broadband providers to accurately assess market share, flow share, precise market movements, and competitive threats in an ever-changing digital world. Market Flow helps telcos assess their performance against the competition in key markets and sub-markets, get insights into subscriber movement across competitors and technologies, understand residential usage at the household and census block levels and analyze SMB usage at an individual business level.

