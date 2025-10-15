Mobilewalla Makes Key Hire to Help Expand Telecommunications Business

"In this competitive and fast-paced environment, leaders need more than data, and they need true insights to help them make decisions," said Eric Fogle. "Leveraging Mobilewalla's vast data collection infrastructure, we can provide custom solutions and competitive insights." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Eric on the Mobilewalla team", said Anindya Datta, Mobilewalla CEO, "he brings a wealth of telecommunications knowledge and skills that will help us to scale our Market Flow product suite, and take our solutions to the next level".

Market Flow delivers granular broadband consumer insights by analyzing vast datasets of device usage, movement patterns, and digital behavior. This deep and robust data platform provides the ability to determine detailed market share and subscriber flow insights across various geographic and demographic levels. Market Flow also offers analytic support and insights for all legacy connection types, as well as the emerging fixed wireless access (FWA) in both residential and small business segments.

"In this competitive and fast-paced environment, leaders need more than data, and they need true insights to help them make decisions," said Eric Fogle. "Leveraging Mobilewalla's vast data collection infrastructure, we stand ready to listen to clients, hear what gaps they have, and provide custom solutions and competitive insights."

Mobilewalla plans to quickly launch additional residential and small business Market Flow products, bringing telecom providers a full suite of competitive intelligence solutions and analysis. As telecom providers continue to feel the pressure from fiber, satellite and fixed wireless access competition in an ever changing economic environment, access to cost effective, highly accurate market and flow share data and insights across multiple product lines is more critical than ever.

About Mobilewalla

Mobilewalla is a leader in consumer intelligence solutions, combining the industry's most robust data set with deep artificial intelligence expertise to help organizations better understand, model and predict consumer behavior. Our proprietary solutions provide rich insights into consumer behavior helping companies get the most out of their AI investments by making more informed business decisions and effectively acquiring, understanding, and retaining their most valuable customers. Mobilewalla works with communications services providers around the world to better acquire and retain customers and model consumer behavior.

About Market Flow

Market Flow, from Mobilewalla, provides a comprehensive set of granular insights based on flow share and market share data enabling broadband providers to accurately assess market share, flow share, precise market movements, and competitive threats in an ever-changing digital world. Market Flow helps telcos assess their performance against the competition in key markets and sub-markets, get insights into subscriber movement across competitors and technologies, understand residential usage at the household and census block levels and analyze SMB usage at an individual business level.

Media Contact

Laurie Hood, Mobilewalla, 1 4044835260, [email protected], Mobilewalla.com

SOURCE Mobilewalla