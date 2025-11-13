Mobilint Signs Strategic MOU with Lanner to Drive Edge AI Innovation

By combining Lanner's proven industrial platforms with Mobilint's advanced NPUs, Lanner and Mobilint will accelerate the global adoption of high-performance edge AI. Post this

Lanner, renowned for its robust portfolio of industrial platforms widely adopted in network security, edge computing, and 5G/OT applications, will leverage this collaboration to enhance the reliability and performance of AI systems in demanding industrial environments.

Mobilint plans to actively promote AI solutions built on Lanner's platforms to its global partners, while Lanner will establish a cooperative framework to integrate and supply Mobilint's AI accelerator products to its client base worldwide.

"By combining Lanner's industrial platform expertise with Mobilint's proprietary AI semiconductor technology, we can significantly accelerate our response to global market demands," said Seongmo Kim, Head of Business Development at Mobilint."We are committed to expanding the adoption of Mobilint's edge AI technologies in industrial sectors where reliability is critical."

"This partnership with Mobilint will enable us to offer customers optimized AI system solutions and unlock new growth opportunities in the edge AI market," said Tom Fong, VP Sales & Global Alliances at Lanner. "We look forward to expanding our joint projects across various industries to further strengthen our global footprint."

