Mobility Management Announces 2024 Mobility Product Award Winners Honoring Industry Standouts

"This year's winners showcase the ingenuity and dedication of companies committed to improving mobility, independence and quality of life for individuals with unique needs." — Robert Holly, Executive Editor, WTWH Healthcare

Mobility Management Editor-in-Chief Laurie Watanabe said of this year's entries, "Once again, Mobility Management is honored to recognize these companies for their extraordinary technology on behalf of people with disabilities. These award-winning seating, mobility, and accessibility equipment and services demonstrate a keen understanding of the challenges faced by people with mobility-related disabilities, and a deep understanding of how to use technology to support better outcomes for them and their best possible quality of life. Congratulations to all the winners."

Robert Holly, Executive Editor of WTWH Healthcare, said, "The 2024 Mobility Management Product Awards honor the outstanding innovation and excellence driving the Complex Rehab Technology and mobility industries forward. This year's winners showcase the ingenuity and dedication of companies committed to improving mobility, independence and quality of life for individuals with unique needs. We're thrilled to recognize them."

This year's winners are:

Accessibility: Ramps, Home

Freedom Folding Ramp

National Ramp

Mobility: Accessories, Wheelchair

Direct Supply EZ-Lift Wheelchair Seat with Anti-Rollback

Direct Supply Inc.

The Motion Composites Vision Package

Motion Composites

Mobility: Alternative Driving Controls

ASL 125 Orbit Joystick

Adaptive Switch Laboratories Inc.

Mobility: Backs, Wheelchair: Planar Back & Laterals (E2620-2621)

Matrx MAC Back Series

Motion Concepts, LP

Mobility: Gait Trainers

LECKEY MyWay+ Gait Trainer

Sunrise Medical

Mobility: Hardware, Mounting

Removable Insert Mount Bracket and Hardware

Miller's Adaptive Technologies

Mobility: Positioning, Head

EPiC Seating System

Stealth Products

Mobility: Power-Assist Systems

Empulse R90 Power Assist Device

Sunrise Medical

NAVIONE Push Rim Power Assist

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Mobility: Robotics, Mobility

Jaco Robotic Arm

Partners in Medicine LLC

Mobility: Seat Cushions, Wheelchair: Custom (E2609)

Orbiter Med by Kalogon

Kalogon

Mobility: Seating Systems, Manual

EPiC Seating System

Stealth Products

Mobility: Staffing Solutions

ATLAS-FIOS Technician New Hire Program

ATLAS-FIOS

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Manual: Ultralightweight

TiLite X

Permobil

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Manual: Ultralight, Growth

EVO Rigid, A Part of the Evo Program

Motion Composites

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, Multiple Power

Avid Axcel Narrow Group 3 Power Wheelchair

Merits USA

R-TRAK

Quantum Rehab

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Travel, Standard

QUICKIE Q50 R Carbon Folding Power Chair

Sunrise Medical

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Uncoded by PDAC

Quantum Outback

Quantum Rehab

About Mobility Management

Mobility Management, a WTWH Healthcare publication, serves the mobility, accessibility and Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) industries. Mobility Management updates professionals on the news, policy and new technologies that impact their businesses, while ATPs, occupational and physical therapists benefit from clinical stories that start with assessment, explore innovative solutions, and end with funding discussions. Core technologies include wheelchairs, seating and positioning, adaptive automotive equipment and home/environmental accessibility for adult, pediatric, geriatric and bariatric consumers.

