Mobility Management Announces 2024 Mobility Product Award Winners Honoring Industry Standouts

Mobility Management announces its 2024 Mobility Product Award Winners.
CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobility Management, published by WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product Award winners.
The Mobility Management Mobility Product Awards honors outstanding product development in Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) and accessibility.
Mobility Management Editor-in-Chief Laurie Watanabe said of this year's entries, "Once again, Mobility Management is honored to recognize these companies for their extraordinary technology on behalf of people with disabilities. These award-winning seating, mobility, and accessibility equipment and services demonstrate a keen understanding of the challenges faced by people with mobility-related disabilities, and a deep understanding of how to use technology to support better outcomes for them and their best possible quality of life. Congratulations to all the winners."
Robert Holly, Executive Editor of WTWH Healthcare, said, "The 2024 Mobility Management Product Awards honor the outstanding innovation and excellence driving the Complex Rehab Technology and mobility industries forward. This year's winners showcase the ingenuity and dedication of companies committed to improving mobility, independence and quality of life for individuals with unique needs. We're thrilled to recognize them."
This year's winners are:
Accessibility: Ramps, Home
Freedom Folding Ramp
National Ramp
Mobility: Accessories, Wheelchair
Direct Supply EZ-Lift Wheelchair Seat with Anti-Rollback
Direct Supply Inc.
The Motion Composites Vision Package
Motion Composites
Mobility: Alternative Driving Controls
ASL 125 Orbit Joystick
Adaptive Switch Laboratories Inc.
Mobility: Backs, Wheelchair: Planar Back & Laterals (E2620-2621)
Matrx MAC Back Series
Motion Concepts, LP
Mobility: Gait Trainers
LECKEY MyWay+ Gait Trainer
Sunrise Medical
Mobility: Hardware, Mounting
Removable Insert Mount Bracket and Hardware
Miller's Adaptive Technologies
Mobility: Positioning, Head
EPiC Seating System
Stealth Products
Mobility: Power-Assist Systems
Empulse R90 Power Assist Device
Sunrise Medical
NAVIONE Push Rim Power Assist
Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
Mobility: Robotics, Mobility
Jaco Robotic Arm
Partners in Medicine LLC
Mobility: Seat Cushions, Wheelchair: Custom (E2609)
Orbiter Med by Kalogon
Kalogon
Mobility: Seating Systems, Manual
EPiC Seating System
Stealth Products
Mobility: Staffing Solutions
ATLAS-FIOS Technician New Hire Program
ATLAS-FIOS
Mobility: Wheelchairs, Manual: Ultralightweight
TiLite X
Permobil
Mobility: Wheelchairs, Manual: Ultralight, Growth
EVO Rigid, A Part of the Evo Program
Motion Composites
Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, Multiple Power
Avid Axcel Narrow Group 3 Power Wheelchair
Merits USA
R-TRAK
Quantum Rehab
Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Travel, Standard
QUICKIE Q50 R Carbon Folding Power Chair
Sunrise Medical
Mobility: Wheelchairs, Power: Uncoded by PDAC
Quantum Outback
Quantum Rehab
About Mobility Management
Mobility Management, a WTWH Healthcare publication, serves the mobility, accessibility and Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) industries. Mobility Management updates professionals on the news, policy and new technologies that impact their businesses, while ATPs, occupational and physical therapists benefit from clinical stories that start with assessment, explore innovative solutions, and end with funding discussions. Core technologies include wheelchairs, seating and positioning, adaptive automotive equipment and home/environmental accessibility for adult, pediatric, geriatric and bariatric consumers.
Media Contact
Jessica Longly, WTWH Media, 847-997-5439, [email protected], https://www.wtwhmedia.com/
SOURCE WTWH Media
Share this article