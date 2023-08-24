MobilityFund, Germany's Leading Mobility Investor, Expands Globally with New Partners

"Our global team and expanded coverage in mobility has made us an attractive partner for global businesses with a stake in the future of mobility and energy" Tweet this

The expanded team helps guide investments in the latest fund – MobilityFund has already deployed capital into six captivating startups, including Colonia and Flowfox – with boots on the ground discovering promising companies in key mobility markets the world over.

Additionally, MobilityFund now provides advisory services, which have already made a mark for a number of clients: marquee OEMs and tier 1 suppliers, dealership groups looking to stay ahead of the curve, energy companies that want to be a part of the coming change, financial services orgs that have an eye to the future, and more. MobilityFund has been working on their behalf to secure cutting-edge technology, accelerate go-to-market planning, and leverage new strategic investments. Clients, LPs and collaborators include energy and transportation giants like Kaufmann, Peter Vardy, Purdy Group, Galp, Holman and Massy.

"Our global team and expanded coverage in mobility has made us an attractive partner for global businesses with a stake in the future of mobility and energy" said Sam Baker, Managing Partner of MobilityFund.

