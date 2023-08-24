MobilityFund, Germany's Leading Mobility Investor, Expands Globally with New Partners

Announcing new fund and strategic advisory services
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobilityFund, a leading investor in the emerging mobility sector, with offices in Hamburg, Germany, is pleased to announce the details of its expansion into new markets and verticals.
With the opening of an office in Southern California, MobilityFund's leadership now consists of more than 20 partners that span a diverse geography that includes Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Chile. Its expanded team includes such industry leaders as Horace Dediu, famed analyst and inventor of the term "micromobility"; Tatiana Quiros, who co-founded Toyota Kinto in Costa Rica and is a transport specialist for the World Bank; Mark Joseph, former CEO of Transdev; Gabriel Scheer, who was part of the founding team at Lime and is Director of Innovation at Elemental Accelerator; and more.
The expanded team helps guide investments in the latest fund – MobilityFund has already deployed capital into six captivating startups, including Colonia and Flowfox – with boots on the ground discovering promising companies in key mobility markets the world over.
Additionally, MobilityFund now provides advisory services, which have already made a mark for a number of clients: marquee OEMs and tier 1 suppliers, dealership groups looking to stay ahead of the curve, energy companies that want to be a part of the coming change, financial services orgs that have an eye to the future, and more. MobilityFund has been working on their behalf to secure cutting-edge technology, accelerate go-to-market planning, and leverage new strategic investments. Clients, LPs and collaborators include energy and transportation giants like Kaufmann, Peter Vardy, Purdy Group, Galp, Holman and Massy.
"Our global team and expanded coverage in mobility has made us an attractive partner for global businesses with a stake in the future of mobility and energy" said Sam Baker, Managing Partner of MobilityFund.
