MobilityVC and Monaco Hydrogen Alliance Launch MH2Fund, Lead First Investment in SunGreenH2

The fund's first investment, into SunGreenH2, reflects this thesis. Founded to revolutionize electrolysis, SunGreenH2 uses proprietary nanomaterials and AI-driven design to increase hydrogen production efficiency while slashing costs — enabling distributed, scalable green hydrogen production at a fraction of the price of legacy systems.

Sam Baker, Managing Partner at MobilityVC, sees MH2's hydrogen thesis as part of his firm's larger commitment to funding mobility innovation across Europe and the globe, noting, "Green hydrogen is critical infrastructure for the future of zero-emission transportation. Our investment in SunGreenH2 reflects our conviction in technologies that can scale fast and serve both mobility and industry."

John Rossant, Chairman of the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance, said, "This investment is a direct outcome of the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance's work bringing together the continent's most ambitious hydrogen players. MH2 is the natural next step to turn vision into velocity."

SunGreenH2's platform is already gaining traction with partners across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. With the backing of MH2, the company will expand its product line and accelerate deployments across Europe and the globe.

"Now more than ever, Europe needs abundant, affordable green hydrogen to power its energy transition. With MH2's support, we're delighted to be accelerating the scale-up of our breakthrough electrolyser technology and expanding our footprint across key European markets. Together, we're building the foundation for a cleaner, more resilient energy future," added Tulika Raj, Co-Founder and CEO of SunGreenH2.

About MH2Fund

The MH2Fund is a joint venture between MobilityVC, an early-stage investor in next-generation transportation technologies, and the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance, a global initiative committed to accelerating the hydrogen economy through convening, advocacy, and investment. MH2 invests in startups that are building the foundational technologies for a clean hydrogen future — from production and storage to mobility applications.

About SunGreenH2

SunGreenH2 is pioneering the materials operating system for the decarbonized molecule economy. Through its proprietary NanoForgeX™ platform, the company engineers advanced nanostructured electrodes that double hydrogen output, reduce energy consumption, and eliminate the need for rare metals. Beyond hydrogen, SunGreenH2's technology unlocks scalable electrochemical solutions across CO₂ reduction, power-to-X, and next-generation green molecules - redefining how clean molecules are made affordably at industrial scale.

About Monaco Hydrogen Alliance

The Monaco Hydrogen Alliance is a nonprofit organization based in the Principality of Monaco, dedicated to accelerating the global adoption of renewable hydrogen in the transportation sector. By bringing together public and private stakeholders from across the hydrogen value chain — including industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors — the Alliance fosters collaboration, drives innovation, and supports the deployment of scalable, clean hydrogen solutions.

Each year, the Alliance hosts the Monaco Hydrogen Forum, a high-level event convening global experts to explore the latest advancements in hydrogen mobility. The Alliance also curates thematic taskforces, publishes strategic white papers, and awards the Monaco Prize for Innovation in Renewable Hydrogen and Transportation to highlight breakthrough technologies shaping the future of sustainable transport.

Operating under the high patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance plays a leading role in supporting the energy transition and positioning hydrogen as a key enabler of low-carbon mobility worldwide.

About MobilityVC

MobilityVC is a global partnership of founders & funders with deep experience transforming the mobility sectors. MobilityVC works with startups and incumbents disrupting the connectivity, autonomy, shared mobility, energy and logistics sectors, across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Its team of 20 plus partners help accelerate, invest, and acquire across the disruptive mobility landscape. Learn more at mobility.vc

Media Contact

