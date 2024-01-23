Mobilize Frederick Gears Up for 2-Day 2024 Climate Summit

Annual event to be a hub for insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and community collaboration

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an earnest effort to address the climate emergency, Mobilize Frederick, in collaboration with Hood College, is excited to announce its much-anticipated 2-Day Climate Summit on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024. Held at Hood's Hodson Auditorium in Rosenstock Hall and Whitaker Hall in Frederick, MD, this annual event aims to be a hub for insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and community collaboration.

The theme for this year's summit is "Reason to Hope — Progress and Solutions to Climate Change." Reflecting the urgent need for collective action, the summit will feature sessions on crucial topics such as climate justice, progress on green schools, measuring progress, electrifying homes, ensuring food security, exploring opportunities in a clean economy, addressing agriculture's role in climate change, and much more.

Notably, Mobilize Frederick is not just about discussing problems but actively implementing solutions. The organization aims to advance economic vitality, equity, and human health by promoting innovative and effective local solutions to the growing climate emergency. This includes policy implementation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, identifying methods to remove carbon from the atmosphere, and developing climate resilience measures.

The summit boasts a dynamic schedule to cater to diverse preferences. On Friday, registration starts at 9 am, with sessions commencing at 10 am and running until 5 pm. An evening reception from 5 pm to 7 pm provides an opportunity for participants to continue engaging in a relaxed setting. Saturday's schedule begins with registration at 8 am, followed by sessions starting at 9 am and concluding at 3 pm. To access the detailed schedule, please visit MobilizeFrederick.org/Summit-2024.

The summit's Exhibit Hall will be a focal point, showcasing the efforts of sponsors and local/regional programs. Attendees will have dedicated times during the morning registration hour and from 12 noon to 1:30 pm on both days to explore exhibits. This interactive space will feature public and private-sector organizations presenting innovations and solutions, fostering a deeper connection between the community and those actively contributing to climate solutions.

Among the notable exhibitors are:

Audubon Society of Central Maryland

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

City of Frederick Sustainability Committee

Food Security Network

Frederick County Food Council

Frederick Bird Club

These organizations represent a snapshot of the diverse and impactful initiatives that will be showcased in the Exhibit Hall. Participants can engage directly with these exhibitors to learn about their efforts, explore volunteer opportunities, and discover ways to become active contributors to addressing our climate emergency.

For those passionate about contributing to the cause, Mobilize Frederick invites businesses and organizations to become sponsors or exhibitors. This is not just an opportunity to showcase products and services but a chance to demonstrate commitment to equitable solutions addressing the climate emergency.

Various sponsorship levels are available, each offering unique benefits such as prominent logo placement, recognition during panel presentations, and the option to host a booth in the Exhibit Hall. Exhibitor-only options are also available, providing dedicated space for organizational materials and outreach. Learn more about these opportunities at mobilizefrederick.org/summit-2024.

On Saturday, the Mobilize Frederick Climate Summit offers insightful Breakout Sessions, allowing participants to explore specific topics in-depth. Scheduled throughout the day, these sessions cover diverse areas:

Feeding Frederick County : Creating a robust local food system.

: Creating a robust local food system. Growing Green! Environmental Education & Outdoor Learning.

Using Resources for Building Efficiency: Federal and local strategies for healthier buildings.

Bringing Nature Back: Strategies for reintegrating nature into communities.

Sustainable Careers: Discover opportunities in the green industry.

The Climate Summit has accepted the following initiative, involving a team participating in the First Lego League Innovation Challenge. Coaches of a team consisting of 5th, 6th, and 7th graders from Urbana, MD, actively participate in this year's theme, "Masterpiece." The initiative aims to utilize technology and art to raise awareness about the dangers of global warming. The team has developed a presentation kit offering an immersive experience to engage younger generations and foster conversations on this critical issue.

The presentation has two key goals. Firstly, to utilize a popular topic or object as a catalyst for discussions centered around global warming and the necessary actions to address it. Secondly, to go beyond merely informing children about the perils of global warming and evoke a genuine emotional response that allows them to "feel" the impacts. The collaboration between seasoned activists and these young innovators symbolizes the collective effort required to address and combat the global challenges posed by climate change. Together, we can inspire, engage, and empower future generations to be the change-makers our planet desperately needs.

This year's Summit will also feature Ali Syverson's solo art exhibit, "REALMS," which explores the phenomena and art that the ecosphere offers to us in its natural state. More about Ali and her art: alisyversonart.com.

Closing Keynote Addresses

Friday, February 2

4:15–5:00 pm: Mayor Michael O'Connor, City of Frederick

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, Mobilize Frederick

Saturday, February 3

4:15–5:00 pm: Ben Friton, Founder REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration

To actively participate in this transformative event, registration is required. While the summit is free to attend, registering ensures a seamless experience and provides access to the dynamic sessions and engaging Exhibit Hall. Lunch is available for purchase at $15 per day when registering. Secure your spot by registering at MobilizeFrederick.org/Summit-2024.

As we face the challenges of climate change, the Mobilize Frederick Climate Summit stands as a beacon of hope, rallying the community to actively engage, discuss, and implement solutions. Businesses, organizations, and individuals alike are encouraged to join hands in this crucial endeavor.

For further information or inquiries, contact Karen Cannon, Executive Director, at 240.344.2961 or [email protected].

Mobilize Frederick is a charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and all contributions are tax-deductible. Join the movement for a sustainable future and be part of the change at the Mobilize Frederick Climate Summit.

Kate Wilson, Mobilize Frederick, (240) 620-2990, [email protected], https://www.mobilizefrederick.org/

