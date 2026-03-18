Mobilizz Achieves Geotab Elite Partner Status for Leadership in Public Safety

As a Geotab Elite Specialized Partner, Mobilizz is recognized for its excellence in customer success, technical expertise, and ongoing investment in public safety–focused innovation. Post this

"Achieving Elite Partner status is a significant milestone for Mobilizz and a reflection of the trust our public safety customers place in us," said Christopher M. Candy, VP of Business Development at Mobilizz. "Public safety operations depend on having the right information at the right time. We work closely with our customers to deliver the visibility and intelligence they need to protect officers, responders, and the communities they serve."

A key example of Mobilizz's commitment to the public safety industry is their proprietary IOX‑SAFETY solution. Purpose‑built for public safety vehicles, IOX‑SAFETY integrates directly into the Geotab platform and connects to critical in‑vehicle peripherals, including emergency lights and sirens and gun lock systems. The solution also offers an optional temperature sensor to support K‑9 and prisoner compartments, helping agencies maintain safety, compliance, and accountability.

By bringing vehicle data, peripheral status, and environmental conditions into a single, unified system, IOX‑SAFETY enhances situational awareness for officers in the field and command staff, supporting faster response times and better-informed decisions during critical incidents.

Mobilizz combines Geotab's industry‑leading telematics technology with deep public safety expertise to deliver solutions that provide real-time visibility into vehicle activity, emergency equipment usage, and in‑vehicle conditions. These capabilities support proactive policing strategies, improved fleet safety, and more effective emergency response.

As a Geotab Elite Specialized Partner, Mobilizz is recognized for its excellence in customer success, technical expertise, and ongoing investment in public safety–focused innovation. Mobilizz will continue to expand its solutions portfolio and deepen its collaboration with Geotab, reinforcing its commitment to advancing situational awareness, accountability, and community safety across the public safety industry.

About Mobilizz

Mobilizz, founded in 2002 in Toronto, Canada, is a single-source Fleet Technology Provider (FTP) delivering hardware, software, and services to organizations who operate and manage fleets of vehicles and assets as mission critical. Mobilizz's mission is to enhance the safety and wellbeing of communities everywhere by providing the broadest selection of the best fleet technology to organizations across North America.

For more information, visit www.mobilizz.com

Media Contact

Chris Candy, Mobilizz, 1 647-255-6848, [email protected], www.mobilizz.com

SOURCE Mobilizz