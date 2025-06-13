MOBILTEX Welcomes New Director of Business Development, CorInsights Software

New hire will accelerate growth and expansion plans for new Cathodic Protection Survey & Compliance Software
CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOBILTEX, a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection and pipeline integrity remote monitoring within a broad range of industrial and municipal markets, continues to expand its business development and product leadership team with the appointment of Jimmy Puckett as MOBILTEX Director of Business Development, CorInsights Software. Jimmy will be partnering with the entire MOBILTEX Sales Organization to drive the adoption of the soon-to-be-released CorInsights platform for regulatory survey & compliance, including CorTalk hardware device sales that support the software. Jimmy will report directly to Stephen Rothwell, MOBILTEX VP of Sales & Marketing.
Jimmy brings to the MOBILTEX team over 26 years of experience in the corrosion industry, with a robust and diverse career spanning various roles in the pipeline construction, operations, and corrosion/integrity segments. For the past 16 years, he has served as a Corrosion Control Supervisor & SME at Magellan Midstream / OneOK, where he managed all aspects of the in-house corrosion database, in addition to leading a full team of corrosion professionals. His extensive industry expertise is backed by certifications such as AMPP CIP2, Senior Corrosion Technologist, Internal Technologist, Cathodic Protection CP2, and is an active Member of the AMPP Community and former Chapter Board Member.
"I'm thrilled to join the MOBILTEX team at such a pivotal time as we expand into the Cathodic Protection Survey and Compliance space with the launch of the CorInsights platform. MOBILTEX has built an incredibly strong reputation for innovation in cathodic protection remote monitoring. It's exciting to be part of the CorInsights launch and help lead the company's natural expansion into this space. We are ready to introduce powerful new tools to help our clients streamline compliance, gain deeper insights, and solve complex field challenges with confidence," said Jimmy.
"Jimmy is an outstanding addition to the team, as he brings a deep blend of corrosion prevention and pipeline integrity experience, as well as proven success building world-class integrity programs," said Stephen Rothwell. "As MOBILTEX continues to expand into new areas of corrosion prevention and pipeline integrity, it was important for us to add someone with Jimmy's domain expertise and client-driven mindset to the team. His addition will help us continue to lead the industry in aligning with operator challenges and delivering the world-class level of customer service clients have come to expect from MOBILTEX."
For more information on MOBILTEX CorInsights and to register for updates on the full commercial release, please visit www.MOBILTEX.com/CorInsights
About MOBILTEX
MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. Over 40 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 300,000 miles of pipeline assets protected – MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.
Jonathan Saint, Mobiltex Data Ltd., 1 4032912770, [email protected], mobiltex.com
