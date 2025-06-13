MOBILTEX Welcomes New Director of Business Development, CorInsights Software

"I'm thrilled to join the MOBILTEX team at such a pivotal time as we expand into the Cathodic Protection Survey and Compliance space with the launch of the CorInsights platform." Jimmy Puckett Post this

"I'm thrilled to join the MOBILTEX team at such a pivotal time as we expand into the Cathodic Protection Survey and Compliance space with the launch of the CorInsights platform. MOBILTEX has built an incredibly strong reputation for innovation in cathodic protection remote monitoring. It's exciting to be part of the CorInsights launch and help lead the company's natural expansion into this space. We are ready to introduce powerful new tools to help our clients streamline compliance, gain deeper insights, and solve complex field challenges with confidence," said Jimmy.

"Jimmy is an outstanding addition to the team, as he brings a deep blend of corrosion prevention and pipeline integrity experience, as well as proven success building world-class integrity programs," said Stephen Rothwell. "As MOBILTEX continues to expand into new areas of corrosion prevention and pipeline integrity, it was important for us to add someone with Jimmy's domain expertise and client-driven mindset to the team. His addition will help us continue to lead the industry in aligning with operator challenges and delivering the world-class level of customer service clients have come to expect from MOBILTEX."

For more information on MOBILTEX CorInsights and to register for updates on the full commercial release, please visit www.MOBILTEX.com/CorInsights

About MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. Over 40 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 300,000 miles of pipeline assets protected – MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

