Mobistore Introduces New Storage Solutions for Auckland Storage Amid Downsizing Trend

Mobistore is revolutionising the self-storage industry in Auckland with their mobile storage solutions, offering convenience right at your doorstep. The easy-to-use process allows you to pack at your own pace while Mobistore take care of the storage.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobistore Unveils New Storage Solutions in Response to New Zealand's Downsizing Trend.
As property prices continue to rise across Auckland, a significant trend is emerging in urban living: many homeowners, particularly baby boomers, are opting to downsize. This shift towards smaller, more manageable homes reflects a growing desire for a simpler lifestyle. Research from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development indicates that 10% of Kiwis aged over 50 have transitioned to smaller homes in the past five years. This trend is also appealing to first-time buyers who value urban convenience and lifestyle over larger family properties.
Data from Stats NZ shows a decrease in average dwelling size, with new homes shrinking from around 200 square meters a few years ago to approximately 180 square meters today. As Kiwis embrace this change, the demand for flexible storage solutions has become increasingly evident. Mobistore is addressing this need with a variety of mobile self-storage options tailored for those navigating the downsizing journey. Co-Founder Rowan Cockayne stated, "We offer a hassle-free, cost-effective mobile storage service, complete with free pick-up and delivery. We're seeing more customers moving into apartments and requiring additional storage, whether at home or offsite."
Co-Founder Ryan Cockayne added, "Many Kiwis are recognising the benefits of apartment living. With less maintenance and smart space utilisation, these homes are attractive to those seeking a more relaxed lifestyle. Our services are designed to support this transition by providing essential storage solutions."
For more information about Mobistore's services or to schedule a pickup, visit www.mobistore.co.nz.
