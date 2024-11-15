Mobistore Introduces New Storage Solutions for Auckland Storage Amid Downsizing Trend

"We offer a hassle-free, cost-effective mobile storage service, complete with free pick-up and delivery. We're seeing more customers moving into apartments and requiring additional storage, whether at home or offsite" Post this

Data from Stats NZ shows a decrease in average dwelling size, with new homes shrinking from around 200 square meters a few years ago to approximately 180 square meters today. As Kiwis embrace this change, the demand for flexible storage solutions has become increasingly evident. Mobistore is addressing this need with a variety of mobile self-storage options tailored for those navigating the downsizing journey. Co-Founder Rowan Cockayne stated, "We offer a hassle-free, cost-effective mobile storage service, complete with free pick-up and delivery. We're seeing more customers moving into apartments and requiring additional storage, whether at home or offsite."

Co-Founder Ryan Cockayne added, "Many Kiwis are recognising the benefits of apartment living. With less maintenance and smart space utilisation, these homes are attractive to those seeking a more relaxed lifestyle. Our services are designed to support this transition by providing essential storage solutions."

For more information about Mobistore's services or to schedule a pickup, visit www.mobistore.co.nz.

