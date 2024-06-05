MOBIUS Goes Live with FOLIO LSP With Support from EBSCO Information Services

"FOLIO offers flexible solutions that can change as the consortium grows and evolves — ensuring that all libraries, regardless of their existing systems, can be part of this collaborative effort." Post this

MOBIUS Executive Director Donna Bacon expresses that the move to FOLIO is not just a migration but an exciting opportunity for MOBIUS members to leverage open-source resources with expert support. "Our involvement in open initiatives like FOLIO will be a significant step in streamlining our workflows while leveraging modern technologies. We are eager to contribute to FOLIO's continued development, which will undoubtedly bring positive change to our workflows and the vast community we serve."

EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation, Christopher Holly, says MOBIUS' adoption of FOLIO opens doors for other libraries and library systems to join the open community. "FOLIO offers flexible solutions that can change as the consortium grows and evolves — ensuring that all libraries, regardless of their existing systems, can be part of this collaborative effort. This large-scale adoption underscores the impact of the transition to FOLIO in the library community and the diverse libraries these initiatives were made to support."

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

