Mobolutions Named No. 1944 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Enterprises everywhere are in the middle of a monetization transformation - new models, new pricing, new complexity. Our growth reflects that shift. Companies need revenue architecture that's engineered to scale with their ambitions, and that's exactly the work we do every day." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Mobolutions

Mobolutions partners with enterprise leaders before revenue architecture is set. We diagnose monetization gaps across order-to-cash, quantify financial and operational impact, design end-to-end revenue architectures, deploy SAP-powered platforms, and ensure high order accuracy, fulfillment success, and financial alignment. With expertise in SAP Quote-to-Cash / Revenue Management and solution accelerators like BRIMIgnite, Mobolutions ensures revenue is not just deployed, but engineered to scale, adapt, and grow. To learn more, visit mobolutions.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Molly Spatara, Mobolutions, 1 620-399-0705, [email protected], https://www.mobolutions.com/

SOURCE Mobolutions