Moccamaster KBT Tops Consumer Reports' Drip Coffee Maker Rankings

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence in quality and performance, and our commitment to ensuring that every morning for our customers starts with an extraordinary cup of coffee," said Kathleen Bauer, CEO, Technivorm-Moccamaster USA. Post this

Moccamaster products are designed to last a lifetime, catering to coffee lovers by brewing high-quality coffee with rich flavor in just minutes. A key feature of the Moccamaster KBT is its copper boiling element, which heats water to a precise range of 196°F to 205°F. This temperature range is ideal for extracting the best flavor from coffee grounds, delivering a robust and flavorful cup similar to manual pour-over brewing. Also significant is the stainless-steel carafe, lined with borosilicate glass, which keeps the coffee hot while preserving its taste.

This exciting news follows Consumer Reports' earlier commendation of the Moccamaster Cup-One as a top-rated single-serve drip coffee maker, further solidifying the brand's reputation for excellence in the coffee brewing industry.

About Technivorm-Moccamaster:

Known for quality and precision, Moccamaster brewers are certified by the European Coffee Brewing Centre and consistently produce coffee that meets the SCA-approved Golden Cup standard. All new Moccamaster brewers and grinders are handmade in the Netherlands from high-quality, sustainable materials and come with the industry's best 5-year warranty and lifetime repair services. To learn more about Moccamaster and its range of coffee makers, please visit https://us.moccamaster.com/.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Technivorm-Moccamaster USA