MOD Energy Solutions and Electrify HUB Announce Distribution Partnership to Expand Clean Energy Access in the Northeast U.S.

MOD Energy Solutions is now positioned to deliver unprecedented off-grid charging support across the Northeast U.S., accelerating the adoption of clean energy and hybrid solutions to reduce environmental impact significantly.

Electrify HUB has a proven track record of delivering reliable and scalable electrification solutions nationwide. Its portfolio includes state-of-the-art mobile charging units and custom-fit machinery designed to address critical infrastructure gaps and make clean energy accessible anywhere.

"This partnership combines Electrify HUB's cutting-edge technology with MOD Energy Solutions' deep understanding of the energy sector to bring innovative solutions to EV infrastructure. Together, we are providing clean, reliable and sustainable power to more fleets, communities, and businesses, quickly and efficiently," said Monica Walters, CEO of MOD Energy Solutions.

"We are confident that MOD Energy Solutions' expertise and commitment to sustainability will significantly expand the reach of our solutions and drive meaningful change in the clean energy landscape," said Andrew Richard, Chief Strategy Officer at Electrify HUB.

This partnership will create immediate opportunities to expand EV infrastructure, support green jobs, and accelerate progress toward local, regional, and national clean energy goals.

About MOD Energy Solutions:

MOD Energy Solutions specializes in providing mobile, off-grid electrification and power solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the energy industry, the company is dedicated to advancing electrification and clean energy adoption nationwide. Learn more about how we can provide energy solutions that fit your needs by visiting gomodenergy.com.

