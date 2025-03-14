MOD Energy Solutions and Electrify HUB Announce Distribution Partnership to Expand Clean Energy Access in the Northeast U.S.

Partnership to Expand Access to Next-Gen Off-Grid EV Charging for Fleets, Communities and Businesses
OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOD Energy Solutions, a leading clean energy solutions company, today announced a distribution partnership with Electrify HUB, a premier provider of electrification solutions. This collaboration names MOD Energy Solutions as the third distributor in the United States for Electrify HUB's proprietary, industry-leading electrification technology. The partnership will focus on deploying off-grid charging solutions for fleets, communities and businesses across the Tri-State Area and Northeast U.S., with future opportunities for broader expansion.
This strategic alliance will bring multiple units to target areas, providing flexible, high-power DC fast charging to locations currently underserved due to infrastructure limitations. MOD Energy Solutions is now positioned to deliver unprecedented off-grid charging support across the region, accelerating the adoption of clean energy and hybrid solutions to reduce environmental impact significantly.
Electrify HUB has a proven track record of delivering reliable and scalable electrification solutions nationwide. Its portfolio includes state-of-the-art mobile charging units and custom-fit machinery designed to address critical infrastructure gaps and make clean energy accessible anywhere.
"This partnership combines Electrify HUB's cutting-edge technology with MOD Energy Solutions' deep understanding of the energy sector to bring innovative solutions to EV infrastructure. Together, we are providing clean, reliable and sustainable power to more fleets, communities, and businesses, quickly and efficiently," said Monica Walters, CEO of MOD Energy Solutions.
"We are confident that MOD Energy Solutions' expertise and commitment to sustainability will significantly expand the reach of our solutions and drive meaningful change in the clean energy landscape," said Andrew Richard, Chief Strategy Officer at Electrify HUB.
This partnership will create immediate opportunities to expand EV infrastructure, support green jobs, and accelerate progress toward local, regional, and national clean energy goals.
About MOD Energy Solutions:
MOD Energy Solutions specializes in providing mobile, off-grid electrification and power solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the energy industry, the company is dedicated to advancing electrification and clean energy adoption nationwide. Learn more about how we can provide energy solutions that fit your needs by visiting gomodenergy.com.
