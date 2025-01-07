MOD redefines Mobile Technology with Modular Design at CES 2025

MOD, a pioneer in mobile technology, unveiled its groundbreaking modular phone at CES 2025, revolutionizing the smartphone experience. With interchangeable modules, users can transform MOD into a gaming console, productivity powerhouse, or creative studio, tailoring it to their unique needs.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOD, a pioneer in mobile technology, today unveiled its revolutionary modular phone at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. MOD redefines the smartphone experience by offering unparalleled customization and versatility.

"We are thrilled to unveil MOD at CES 2025," said Rohit Gaur, CEO of MOD. "MOD is not just a phone; it's a platform for innovation. With its modular design, users can tailor their device to perfectly suit their unique needs and lifestyles."