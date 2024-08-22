MODE Commercial Property Management Announces Leadership Transition as Patty Hartley Steps Back After 16 Successful Years

Since its founding in 2008, MODE has grown into one of the most well-known commercial property management companies in the Valley. The MODE team is well-versed in balancing the goals and objectives of clients with the needs and expectations of tenants. Post this

Hartley has had a distinguished career in property management, spanning over four decades. She previously worked for a national healthcare REIT and co-founded MODE in 2008. Under her leadership, the company grew to 26 employees, managing 90 properties across the valley including office, industrial, retail, and medical facilities. Some of Hartley's many notable accomplishments include the creation of a top-tier maintenance division along with an incredibly successful tenant retention program, which outperforms industry standards.

Hartley's leadership and vision have been recognized by numerous accolades, including being voted in the Top 10 Property Management companies by Ranking Arizona for multiple years and receiving multiple awards from BOMA for excellence in building management.

Verwer, who joined MODE seven years ago, brings a wealth of experience from his 36 years in property management, brokerage and sales industry. Now as President, Designated Broker and Partner, Verwer is committed to continuing MODE's growth and enhancing its reputation for excellence in property management.

"Patty has built a strong foundation and a legacy of excellence at MODE," said Verwer. "I am honored to take on this role and look forward to leading our talented team as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and tenants."

MODE Commercial Property Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including full-service commercial property management for retail centers, multi-tenant offices, industrial buildings, medical offices, and single-tenant net lease properties. MODE's unique approach includes in-house building engineering, which provides significant value to property owners.

As Hartley steps back from daily operations, she still remains an owner and cofounder of the company, ensuring continuity and ongoing commitment to the company's values and vision.

For more information about MODE Commercial Property Management and its services, please visit modecommercial.com or call (480) 294-6000.

About MODE Commercial Property Management

MODE Commercial Property Management is a leading provider of commercial property management services in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Founded in 2008, MODE is dedicated to delivering progressive management strategies, sensible financial resource use, and property-specific maintenance plans to ensure the success of its clients' investments.

Media Contact

Lisa Sass, Proof PR Agency, 909.519.9171, [email protected]

SOURCE MODE Commercial Property Management