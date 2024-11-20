Mode Partners with The WolfStrata Group to Enhance Cyber Resilience with Secure, Out-of-Band Collaboration

Mode Software Inc. has partnered with The WolfStrata Group to enhance cyber resilience for clients across Canada by integrating Mode's secure, out-of-band communication platform into WolfStrata's cybersecurity programs. This partnership ensures uninterrupted collaboration for response teams during cyber crises, offering secure chat, video, file sharing, and encrypted storage for incident response plans.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Software Inc. (Mode), the Calgary-based cyber response platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with The WolfStrata Group (WolfStrata), an industry-leading IT and cybersecurity solution provider.

This collaboration aims to bolster incident response (IR) and business continuity readiness for WolfStrata clients across Western and Eastern Canada by ensuring collaboration continuity for IR stakeholders during cyber crises with Mode's secure, out-of-band cyber response platform.

The Mode platform helps organizations to manage cyber crisis responses more effectively with secure, dedicated communication channels that include chat, video calling, and file sharing. Mode's platform also provides encrypted storage for critical incident response plans and playbooks, along with emergency alerts and broadcast capabilities to keep the entire organization informed during an incident.

"Our partnership with WolfStrata will help us quickly address the risk of incident response teams going dark when a major incident occurs," said Jason Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Mode. "In light of the many recent cyberattacks and outages, there's never been a more important time for cybersecurity leaders to revisit their resilience plans."

Through this partnership, Mode will leverage WolfStrata's extensive IT and cybersecurity services to help clients integrate Mode's cyber response management platform into their cybersecurity and incident response programs, providing:

Enhanced cyber resilience: The partnership equips organizations with Mode's secure cyber response platform, providing uninterrupted communication and incident response coordination during incidents.

Streamlined adoption: WolfStrata's advisory experience streamlines the process of adopting Mode's secure communication solution into incident response plans through trusted support and service.

Consolidated vendor relationships: Mode will be made available through WolfStrata to consolidate their client's management of out-of-band communication channels.

Raj Perumal, Chief Executive Officer at WolfStrata, is thrilled about the new partnership. "Mode is pioneering IR communication, setting new standards for how organizations manage and respond to cybersecurity incidents. I look forward to sharing more about this unique platform with our clients and believe they have a lot to gain by integrating it into their cybersecurity strategies," he said.

The Growing Impact and Importance of Out-of-Band Response Management

Recent cyberattacks and widespread outages highlight the critical need for organizations to have resilient incident response strategies that include secure and out-of-band internal collaboration channels. Outages and breaches to internal communication platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack have recently been reported during cyber incidents, highlighting the importance of being prepared with a fully isolated and secure collaboration tool for incident response teams.

"In today's highly integrated IT environments, incidents often disrupt entire organizations, including their internal communication tools. Mode helps ensure that frontline incident response groups can communicate securely to speed-up response and remediation," said Scott Orth, Founder and CEO, Mode. "It's why leading incident response frameworks from organizations like NIST, CIS, and ENISA have specific controls for backup communications."

Jason Tramer, Chief Technology Officer for WolfStrata, agrees. "From a technology perspective, Mode can transform a company's approach to incident response. Its secure communication platform allows teams to collaborate in real-time, enhancing their ability to address threats quickly." he said. "When it comes to managing and mitigating security incidents, you always need to be one step ahead. Mode gives companies that confidence."

About Mode Software Inc.

Mode Software Inc. is a leading developer of cybersecurity platforms, dedicated to helping cybersecurity and incident response leaders ensure secure and reliable communication during cyber crises. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Mode is committed to advancing the field of cyber resilience through purpose-built platforms.

About The WolfStrata Group

The WolfStrata Group is a trusted and progressive IT solutions provider. Headquartered in Winnipeg and operating throughout Western and Eastern Canada, its team of industry-leading technology experts helps businesses grow, innovate, and thrive through best-in-class products and services. Partnering with the world's top IT vendors, WolfStrata strives to create a better world through the transformative power of technology.

