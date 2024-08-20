Mode Partners with X10 Technologies to Enhance Cyber Resilience with Secure, Out-of-Band Communication

"When primary communication channels are compromised, Mode keeps response teams securely connected," said Scott Orth, Founder and CEO, Mode Software Inc. Post this

Through this partnership, Mode will leverage X10 Technologies' extensive IT and cybersecurity expertise to help X10 Technologies clients integrate secure communication channels into their cyber resilience and incident response programs, providing:

Enhanced cyber resilience: The partnership equips organizations with Mode's secure backup communication platform, ensuring preparation and uninterrupted communication during incidents.

Streamlined integration: X10 Technologies' 20 years of experience streamlines the process of adopting Mode's secure communication solution into incident response plans through trusted support and service.

Broadened market reach: Mode and X10 Technologies will extend their services to clients across Canada , the United States , and Asia Pacific regions, ensuring widespread availability of this critical tool.

Adam McMath, X10 Technologies Director of Technology and Business Solutions, is thrilled about the new partnership. "It's common for organizations to discover that their usual communication methods are unavailable during a business or technology crisis. Mode's Incident Response Communication Platform offers the one thing that IT and business leaders need the most during their darkest day: information and collaboration continuity. We're confident that this solution provides exceptional value as we work with clients to enhance their cybersecurity and business continuity resilience!"

"Partnering with Mode is an exciting milestone for us. We believe that IR communication is a crucial solution that will significantly bolster our clients' IT resilience programs," says Oleg Ivanov, X10 Technologies' CTO and President. "In an era where vigilance against cyber threats and preparedness in protecting digital assets are essential, this collaboration marks a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing our clients' defenses."

The Growing Impact and Importance of Secure Backup Communication:

Recent cyberattacks and widespread outages highlight the critical need for organizations to have resilient incident response strategies that include secure and out-of-band internal communication channels. Outages and breaches to internal communication platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack have recently been reported during cyber incidents, highlighting the importance of being prepared with a fully isolated and secure communication tool for incident response teams.

"In today's highly integrated IT environments, incidents often disrupt entire organizations, including their internal communication tools. Mode helps ensure that frontline incident response groups can communicate securely to speed-up response and remediation," said Scott Orth, Founder and CEO, Mode Software Inc. "It's why leading incident response frameworks from organizations like NIST, CIS, and ENISA have specific controls for backup communications."

Learn more about how Mode and X10 Technologies can enhance your organization's cyber resilience by visiting mode.io.

Mode Software Inc. is a leading developer of cybersecurity platforms, dedicated to helping cybersecurity and incident response leaders ensure secure and reliable communication during cyber crises. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Mode is committed to advancing the field of cyber resilience globally. Follow Mode on LinkedIn.

X10 Technologies, a top innovator in enterprise solutions, offers end-to-end programs specializing in cybersecurity, datacenter, cloud, disaster recovery, systems, managed services, and 24/7 technical support, among others. With more than 20 years' experience and over 800 projects worldwide, the tech company is renowned for providing solutions to address complex IT and infrastructure challenges, setting-up global service centers across Canada, the U.S., and Asia Pacific. Follow X10 Technologies on LinkedIn.

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Mode Software Inc. and X10 Technologies. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Mode Software Inc.'s and X10 Technologies' management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "estimate," "believe," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Mode Software Inc. and X10 Technologies, including risks regarding the security industry, economic factors, and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Mode Software Inc. and X10 Technologies. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown factors. Any statements mentioning X10 Technologies should use the company name in full and shall not be abbreviated in any way.

