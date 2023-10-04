Model Informed Drug Development: Application to Project Optimus, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how to use model-informed drug development in oncology to support dose selection in agreement with the FDA's Project Optimus Goals. The FDA's increased recommendations for oncology dose justification beyond maximum tolerated dose (MTD) have increased interest in quantitative methods and their application to oncology.

This webinar will review the updated recommendations and overview the platform of tools used for MIDD so that attendees can design their experimental path to ensure they gather appropriate and sufficient data to inform pharmacometrics modeling and increase the scientific justification of their dose selection for first-in human (FIH) to pivotal studies.

Join this webinar to gain insights into how to use model informed drug development in oncology to support dose selection in agreement with the FDA's Project Optimus Goals.

Join Angelean Hendrix, Senior Director, Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology, Amador BioScience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Model Informed Drug Development: Application to Project Optimus.

