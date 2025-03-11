Model Mugging®: Reintroducing The Original Adrenaline Stress Training Course by Self-Defense Expert Mark Vinci

"Model Mugging changed my life. I no longer see fear as a setback but as a force for growth. This course taught me how to harness fear to sharpen my instincts and strengthen my confidence." Post this

With its roots at Stanford and Harvard, Model Mugging® emerged as a multidisciplinary program, combining expertise from the military, martial sciences, criminology, and psychology to create the world's first full-force self-defense system. Backed by crime analysis, survivor accounts, and self-defense research, Model Mugging® applies the Five Principles of Self Defense©, blending awareness and crime prevention into an instinctive, practical approach that ensures students can respond effectively under pressure. MJ, a Model Mugging® Graduate, shares, "I took years of martial arts and self-defense courses; not one of them provided the psychological preparedness that I learned in Model Mugging."

We give students hands-on experience to fight against a trained, padded assailant known as our 'model mugger'. Co-taught by a male-female coaching team, our 'role model mugger' simulations replicate real-life scenarios in a safe, controlled, and supportive environment. The 20-hour course teaches more than a group of physical defense moves; instead, it blends detection, prevention, and situational response. By analyzing crime patterns and conducting predator interviews, Model Mugging® empowers students to recognize threats early—and respond effectively if necessary. "You don't rise to the occasion in an attack—you fall to the level of your training. We make sure that level is effective," Mark explains.

A recent student shared, "Model Mugging changed my life. I no longer see fear as a setback but as a force for growth. This course taught me how to harness fear to sharpen my instincts and strengthen my confidence."

"Many of my students tell me they want their daughters and granddaughters to take this course after experiencing its life-changing impact. This training helps women overcome the cognitive dissonance of being peaceful yet capable—teaching them how to instinctively shift from calm to decisive action when safety is on the line," Mark shares.

Model Mugging® offers courses nationwide with limited availability, ensuring small class sizes and individualized instruction. No prior experience is necessary. Spots fill quickly, so early registration is highly encouraged.

For class schedules in your area, visit https://modelmugging.org.

