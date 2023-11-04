Model Tobacco Lofts in Richmond Wins 2023 Excellence in Construction Award

Model Tobacco Lofts, a new adaptive reuse apartment community in Richmond, was selected as the 2023 overall winner of the Honor Award for Historic Restoration by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Virginia at their annual Excellence in Construction Awards.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Model Tobacco Lofts, a new adaptive reuse apartment community in Richmond, was selected as the 2023 overall winner of the Honor Award for Historic Restoration by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Virginia at their annual Excellence in Construction Awards.

The annual Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards recognize outstanding projects built in the Central Virginia and Hampton Roads regions, as well as individual outstanding members. The awards serve to raise the level of construction standards throughout the industry by recognizing the workmanship of those who contribute and by showcasing the results of their dedication. Teamwork and cooperation between general contractors, specialty contractors, and material suppliers are prerequisites for building excellence into any construction project.

Developed by the C.A. Harrison Company, Model Tobacco Lofts is an adaptive reuse apartment community converted from a former tobacco factory and is considered the flagship for the ongoing revitalization of the Richmond Highway corridor. CAH unveiled the first phase of the adaptive reuse multifamily development project in December 2021, turning the iconic lights back on in the six-story building to signify completion of 203 luxury loft style apartments.

Model Tobacco Lofts offers a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to choose from. Each apartment home has unique character with soaring ceilings and exposed ductwork combined with upgraded modern finishes throughout. Finishes include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting packages, and full-size washers and dryers. In addition, ceiling heights of between 14 and 17 feet make these Richmond loft-style apartments truly unique.

The community amenities at Model Tobacco Lofts are beyond compare. Residents can enjoy a rooftop community room with big screen TVs and a gourmet kitchen as well as a rooftop deck that offers marvelous views of downtown Richmond. In addition, there is a resort-style swimming pool with sun deck and cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center that includes a private yoga room, a half-court basketball court, a 30-foot climbing wall and so much more.

Model Tobacco Lofts apartments in Richmond are located just minutes from VCU, Old Town Manchester, Scott's Addition, Shockoe Bottom and offer a central location that puts everything downtown Richmond has to offer within a short distance.

Model Tobacco is now leasing, and interest is extremely high. The leasing office is open and tours of these brand-new Richmond apartments are available daily. For more information about Model Tobacco, contact the leasing office or visit the community website at ModelTobacco.com.

