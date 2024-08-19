ModelOp Raises $10 Million to Accelerate the Growth of Its Leading AI Governance Software

"This exciting milestone will fuel the continued growth of our leading AI Governance software," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. Post this

"This exciting milestone will fuel the continued growth of our leading AI Governance software," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. "Baird Capital is an incredible partner and we're proud to tap their deep expertise in B2B technology as we help enterprises get started with governance and scale their AI initiatives responsibly."

This investment follows the new release of ModelOp version 3.3, the third-generation of its software. It includes the world's first AI Governance Score, giving executives a standardized metric to measure risk and compliance across diverse AI initiatives, regardless of whether an organization is using generative AI, in-house, third-party vendor, or embedded AI systems.

Generative AI is accelerating digital transformation, but too many enterprises currently find their AI initiatives held back by the risks and operational bottlenecks of not having proper AI Governance. In a widely-cited interview, Accenture's CEO stated that less than 2% of executives can identify how AI is being used in their companies and its risks.

Furthermore, AI regulations are sharply increasing at the state, federal, and international levels — including the EU AI Act that went into force on August 1 — making compliance a top priority for enterprises.

"We're very excited to partner with the ModelOp team in their mission to accelerate AI innovation while ensuring appropriate enterprise risk management and regulatory compliance," said Jim Pavlik, Partner with Baird Capital's Venture Capital team. "We've been extremely impressed by ModelOp's robust software capabilities, strong leadership and blue chip customer base, and look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

With the new capital, ModelOp will build upon its market-leading automation capabilities that establish visibility into AI initiatives and enforce policies consistently to help organizations stay compliant even as regulations evolve rapidly. Learn more about ModelOp's AI Governance software and innovations here.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software for enterprises and helps safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems — without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI - resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. To learn more visit our website and follow ModelOp on LinkedIn.

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital manages two investment platforms, Venture Capital and Global Private Equity, and invests in B2B technology & services-focused companies worldwide. Founded in 1989, the group focuses on investing in sub-sectors where it has deep institutional knowledge and leveraging global operating capabilities to support the operational and growth needs of partner companies. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.

