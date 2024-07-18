ModelOp Wins 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for "Best AI Governance Platform"

The leading AI Governance Software Firm for Enterprises Awarded the Top Honor and Continues to be Recognized for Delivering Tangible AI Business Outcomes
CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ModelOp, the leading AI Governance software for enterprises, announced today that it has been recognized by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards as the "Best AI Governance Platform". ModelOp helps Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), CDAOs, CIOs, CISOs, AI leaders, and Governance teams responsibly accelerate AI innovation and keep their organizations safe through comprehensive AI Governance inventory, controls, and reporting capabilities.
"ModelOp delivers significant value for enterprises by providing real-time visibility into AI initiatives and risks as companies navigate the incredible challenges of rapidly evolving AI technology," said Pete Foley, Co-Founder and CEO of ModelOp. "This award recognizes our unique, proven ability to allow enterprise leaders to score AI risks, continuously govern AI use cases as global regulations evolve, and report on the ROI of their AI initiatives. We are honored to be recognized alongside the most innovative and trailblazing companies that are shaping the future of how AI is applied across all industries."
Now in its 7th year, the AI Breakthrough Awards celebrates the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the artificial intelligence industry today. Selected from over 5,000 nominations from across the world, ModelOp was honored alongside an impressive list of top companies and startups, including industry leaders like NVIDIA, CrowdStrike, Adobe, and OpenAI.
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit https://aibreakthroughawards.com/.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About ModelOp
ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software for enterprises and helps safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems — without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI — resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more.
