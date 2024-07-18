ModelOp Wins 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for "Best AI Governance Platform"

"ModelOp delivers significant value for enterprises by providing real-time visibility into AI initiatives and risks as companies navigate the incredible challenges of rapidly evolving AI technology," said Pete Foley, Co-Founder and CEO of ModelOp. Post this

Now in its 7th year, the AI Breakthrough Awards celebrates the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the artificial intelligence industry today. Selected from over 5,000 nominations from across the world, ModelOp was honored alongside an impressive list of top companies and startups, including industry leaders like NVIDIA, CrowdStrike, Adobe, and OpenAI.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit https://aibreakthroughawards.com/.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software for enterprises and helps safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems — without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI — resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more.

