Modern Campus' Commitment to Customer Success Recognized 11th Year in a Row by Prestigious Stevie Awards

"This recognition of our amazing support team reflects the customer focus of everyone at Modern Campus," said Matthew White, Vice President of Customer Support at Modern Campus. "We are honored to share credit for this award with all our colleagues. Thanks also to our customers for being our partners in the transformation of education through technology."

More than 12,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 70 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries.

Modern Campus earned recognition for this award because of its dedicated Customer Support team, renowned for its unwavering commitment to being readily available to customers. The team actively engages with clients, soliciting feedback and implementing solutions to address challenges head on with timely resolutions.

The exceptional strength of the Customer Support Team lies in its combination of problem-solving skills, deep product knowledge and empathy and understanding of what the customer is trying to achieve. These qualities are essential in meeting and exceeding customer expectations are being met.

Stevie Awards winners were recognized at the 2024 awards gala and presentations in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 12th.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus empowers 1,700+ higher education institutions to attract, engage, and retain learners for life with software solutions that enable a modern student experience. The Modern Campus learner-to-earner lifecycle platform powers solutions for web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement, career pathways, and non-traditional student management. The result: innovative institutions engage their modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency. Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner-to-earner movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

