Modern Campus Recognizes the Ten Best Higher Education Course Catalogs of 2023

Factors leading to the ten institutions being recognized include engaging catalog design, easy navigation, exemplary use of rich media content and calls to action (CTAs).

The ten colleges and universities being awarded with The Modern Campus Best Higher Education Course Catalogs of 2023 are:

Course catalogs are often one of the first things prospective students check when researching colleges, making them an important touchpoint in students' enrollment journey. Today's tech-savvy students expect higher ed catalogs to be informative, up to date, engaging, easily navigable and optimized for their phones.

"I congratulate these ten institutions that are using their course catalogs to creatively inform, educate, attract, engage, and convert students," said Kimberly Prieto, vice president for product at Modern Campus. "Implementing these best practices has set these institutions apart and can help other colleges and universities maximize the value of their own catalogs."

While many colleges and universities are struggling to grow their enrollments, future-thinking higher education institutions leverage their course catalogs as marketing tools, using them to attract and engage learners instead of treating them as mere paperwork.

"Kennesaw State University has found a new level of efficiency and student centricity with Modern Campus Catalog and Curriculum. By streamlining the usual complexity associated with higher education catalog & curriculum approval processes, we have successfully created a seamless process for getting information into our catalog and ensuring that students have what they need to make important decisions about their future," said Rachel Stignani, Curriculum Specialist and Catalog Manager at Kennesaw State University. "The recognition as one of Modern Campus's Top Ten Higher Ed Catalogs in 2023 shows our dedication to students and their needs, with a catalog that caters to students and allows for the discovery of all that our university has to offer while honoring our core value of transparency."

