Modern Dental & Implants in Lodi, CA, is Recognized as 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Modern Dental & Implants is renowned for its compassionate, patient-centered approach to dental care. This prestigious accolade is based on outstanding reviews and patient ratings, underscoring the clinic's dedication to providing exceptional dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.
LODI, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Dental & Implants, located at 601 W Kettleman Ln in Lodi, California, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that highlights physicians and dentists who have garnered superior reviews from their patients. This coveted award truly highlights this well-respected clinic's commitment to excellence in dental care. Modern Dental & Implants offers a full range of services, including routine cleanings, exams, fillings, and preventive care to maintain oral health. The practice also delivers the best in cosmetic dentistry, which encompasses smile makeovers, teeth whitening, and veneers.
Modern Dental & Implants specializes in a full spectrum of dental procedures, utilizing cutting-edge technology such as the CBCT 3D imaging system for precise dental implant placement. The clinic also boasts an in-house dental lab, offering the convenience of same day 3D printing of teeth. Advanced bone grafting procedures and same-day teeth and implants are among the many services provided at this clinic, attracting patients from across the country seeking expertise in full mouth reconstruction and other treatments. Oral surgery services such as wisdom teeth removal and extractions are also available. Endodontic services, including root canal therapy, are provided to save damaged or infected teeth. From routine cleanings to advanced dental implants and Invisalign clear aligners, the clinic provides high-quality dental care that patients deserve.
"We are pleased to receive this impressive award from Find Local Doctors, as patient satisfaction is always our main goal," says Dr. Benjamin Udas.
More about Modern Dental & Implants:
Modern Dental & Implants offers a full range of services, including smile makeovers, root canal therapy, wisdom teeth removal, Invisalign®, and emergency and same day dental care. Dr. Ben Udas is a patient-focused dentist with a commitment to providing quality, compassionate, and comprehensive dental care. He graduated from Manipal College of Dental Sciences in 2007, and then went on to get his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Boston University, Goldman School of Dental Medicine in 2019. As a general dentist, Dr. Udas has received training and certification in Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry and restorative dentistry. The team at Modern Dental & Implants ensures that every patient receives VIP treatment during each visit, regardless of their oral care needs. For more information about Modern Dental & Implants or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.moderndentalhealth.com or call 209-427-1533.
