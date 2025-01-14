Modern Dental & Implants in Lodi, CA, is Recognized as 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Modern Dental & Implants is renowned for its compassionate, patient-centered approach to dental care. This prestigious accolade is based on outstanding reviews and patient ratings, underscoring the clinic's dedication to providing exceptional dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

LODI, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Dental & Implants, located at 601 W Kettleman Ln in Lodi, California, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that highlights physicians and dentists who have garnered superior reviews from their patients. This coveted award truly highlights this well-respected clinic's commitment to excellence in dental care. Modern Dental & Implants offers a full range of services, including routine cleanings, exams, fillings, and preventive care to maintain oral health. The practice also delivers the best in cosmetic dentistry, which encompasses smile makeovers, teeth whitening, and veneers.