Modern Healthcare's 2024 Construction & Design Survey ranks Hammes as No. 1 healthcare developer

This recognition reflects our team members and our collective commitment to delivering healthcare facilities focused on improving outcomes and enhancing the overall clinical and patient experience. Post this

"To be recognized as the nation's top healthcare developer is an incredible accomplishment that we do not take for granted," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "Our organization makes a conscientious effort to hire skilled professionals who are deeply committed to the success of our healthcare clients and projects. This recognition reflects our team members and our collective commitment to delivering healthcare facilities focused on improving outcomes and enhancing the overall clinical and patient experience."

This year's survey data pointed to a continued shift from inpatient to outpatient construction projects. Modern Healthcare reported that healthcare providers were planning construction projects focused on long-term growth and outpatient care, often renovating and repurposing existing facilities to support new services.

Earlier this year, Hammes was also ranked as the nation's No. 1 outpatient developer according to the Revista 2024 Outpatient Real Estate Development Report.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

Media Contact

Katherine Murray, Hammes, (414) 509-2595, [email protected], https://www.hammes.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Hammes