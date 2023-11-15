Modern Litho - St. Louis Relocation Expands Production and Services

Modern Litho- St. Louis enhances digital printing services as part of a planned expansion at new location

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Litho, a full-service commercial and publication printer headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, today announces a new location for its St. Louis operation. The new facility, located at 5001 Southwest Avenue on The Hill, will accommodate more than 67,000 sq. ft. of production and administration space, and will allow for expanded services in the St. Louis market including: enhanced digital printing, expanded mailing, on-site storage, and fulfillment.

"A lot has changed since 2018 when we first moved into the 5111 location. It has served us well and I believe contributed to helping us become the company we are today," said Jeff Davidson, Owner. "We've experienced growth both organic and through strategic acquisition. Honoring our commitment to serving our customers means we must continue to invest in our workforce, equipment, and facilities," Davidson went on to say.

Modern Litho –St. Louis has moved from the location on The Hill at 5111 Southwest Avenue to the new facility and is operating at 5001 Southwest Avenue as of November 8, 2023.

"This facility has just over 67,000 sq. ft., which more than doubles our production space. While our team is excited to settle into our new location, we're most energized about the ability to bring our community and clients into the facility to showcase our capabilities and products in-person," commented Skip Bray, President of Modern Litho-St. Louis.

About Modern Litho:

Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, Modern Litho has been serving the print needs of client organizations for more than 85 years. Regarded as a premier printer of specialized publications for niche markets, Modern Litho's capabilities include high-performance offset print, finishing and distribution of marketing and member communications, advanced variable data print, direct mail, and mailing services. Modern Litho is a G7 Master Qualified Printer and holds renewable resource FSC and SFI Chain-of-Custody Certifications. Markets of interest include non-profit and member-based organizations.

Media contact:

Cassandra Atchison

[email protected]

573-644-7024

www.modernlitho.com

Media Contact

Cassandra Atchison, Modern Litho, 1 573-644-7024, [email protected], www.modernlitho.com

SOURCE Modern Litho