Modern Litho Acquires Mpress of Kansas City, Expanding Creative Large-Scale Print and Fulfillment Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Litho, a nationally recognized leader in commercial printing and communications headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, announces the acquisition of Mpress of Kansas City, effective November 1, 2025. This strategic move accelerates Modern Litho's investment and growth in the Kansas City market, following the successful acquisitions of James Printing (2018) and Watkins Lithographic (2021).

"Bringing Mpress into the Modern Litho family expands not only our footprint but the breadth of creative, technical, and marketing solutions we provide to our Kansas City and regional customers," stated Jeff Davidson, President of Modern Litho. "Mpress's reputation for craftsmanship, innovation, and service perfectly complements our mission and values."

Ralph Myers, Co-Owner/Manager of Mpress, added, "We are excited for this new chapter. Our team looks forward to joining Modern Litho and continuing to serve Kansas City with even greater resources and expertise."

Expanded Service Offerings

With this acquisition, Modern Litho-Kansas City will further enhance its service lineup:

Large Format Printing: Retail signage, event and trade show graphics, pop-up banners, corrugated displays, and fine art reproductions—now including banners up to 10 feet and specialized substrate expertise.

Finishing and Fulfillment: Expanded die-cutting, scoring, stitching, custom packaging, warehousing, complex pick-and-pack, and full-service campaigns

Creative Consultation: Unmatched creative advisory for unique projects, with a strong local history supporting KC's arts, business, and non-profit sectors.

This combined expertise will allow Modern Litho–Kansas City to serve as a one-stop solution for quality offset, digital, large format, finishing, fulfillment, and creative print solutions, meeting the diverse needs of customers throughout the Midwest and beyond.

About Modern Litho

Modern Litho is a nationally recognized leader in printing solutions, headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri and serving clients across the nation. With a Net Promoter Score of 71.1—far exceeding industry benchmarks—Modern Litho is renowned for forging deep client relationships. The company delivers high-performance offset and digital print, wide format, direct mail, labels and packaging, warehousing, and distribution, with specialized expertise for non-profit, member-based, and business organizations where quality and reliability are essential. Modern Litho's unwavering commitment to innovation, people, and process have made it a trusted partner for both regional and national brands.

About Mpress

Founded in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District in 2001 by the Myers Family, Mpress is renowned for creativity, customer-first service, and print craftsmanship. Its specialties include award-winning offset and digital printing, fine art reproduction, packaging, and custom marketing projects.

