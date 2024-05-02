Modern Litho Announces Retirement of CEO, Darrell Moore

Modern Litho CEO Darrell Moore Retires after 30 years of leadership and is honored with induction to the Printing Industry Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Litho, a leading Midwest-based commercial and publication printer, today announced that Darrell Moore will be retiring as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2024. Moore has been with Modern Litho for 30 years, serving as CEO for the past 20 years. Under his leadership, Modern Litho has expanded its capabilities in digital printing, wide format printing, direct mail services and more to meet evolving customer needs.

"It has been an immense honor to lead Modern Litho over the past two decades," said Moore. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in solidifying Modern Litho as a premier printing service provider not only in Missouri but across the country."

As President of Modern Litho-Print Co. and leader of the holding company Modern Litho, Inc., Moore has overseen a multi-decade period of growth and technological advancement for the organization. Through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the company has grown to be recognized as one of the leading sheet-fed printing companies in the United States.

Core to the company's success has been Moore's formation of alliances with key suppliers, banking institutions, and equipment manufacturers. This has positioned Modern Litho to be nimble in responding to customer opportunities and market conditions.

In July 2024, he will be inducted into the Printing Impressions Printing Industry Hall of Fame. Moore has served as President of the Board of Managers for Graphic Arts Alliance, is a member of Printing United Alliance, and serves on the Advisory Committee of Printing Industries of Mid-America.

"Darrell's vision and steady hand have been invaluable in guiding Modern Litho's growth and prosperity," said Jeff Davidson, who has succeeded Moore as President and Owner of Modern Litho. "The entire company owes Darrell a debt of gratitude for positioning us for continued success well into the future."

Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with additional full-service production facilities in Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City, Modern Litho has been serving the print needs of client organizations for more than 85 years. Regarded as a premier printer of specialized publications and catalogs for niche markets, Modern Litho's capabilities include high-performance offset print, finishing and distribution of marketing and member communications, advanced variable data print, direct mail, and mailing services. Modern Litho holds renewable resource FSC and SFI Chain-of-Custody Certifications. Markets of interest include healthcare, education, agriculture, as well as non-profit and member-based organizations.

