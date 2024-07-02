Modern Litho Announces the Retirement of Greg Meeker, Chief Revenue Officer

Modern Litho, a leading Midwest-based commercial and publication printer, today announced the retirement of Greg Meeker, Chief Revenue Officer, effective June 30, 2024.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1992, Meeker joined Brown Printing of Jefferson City as President in a planned succession of his wife Becky's family-owned business. In a strategic move that would shape the future of both companies, Meeker's visionary leadership paved the way for a merger between Brown Printing and Modern Litho in 2000. This union not only brought additional capacity and capabilities to both companies but also infused the company with a wealth of expertise and a culture of pushing boundaries.

For the past 25 years, Meeker has been an integral part of Modern Litho's ownership and executive leadership, guiding the company through a transformative journey. His deep understanding of the industry, coupled with a keen desire to serve and deliver exceptional value to clients has resulted in significant revenue growth and expansion in local, regional and national markets. He has fostered a strong sales culture focused on delivering tailored solutions to meet client's unique needs. During his tenure, Modern Litho has grown it's sales force from five to 36 with many of those added through strategic acquisition where preservation of customer relationships has been paramount to the success of the company.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Meeker has been instrumental in expanding Modern Litho's national presence and developing key customer relationships across publication, catalog, and commercial printing markets. His profound impact as a mentor not only to sales, but to many coworkers across all levels of management, has helped shape future leaders of Modern Litho.

"Greg has been an invaluable member of our executive team, providing steady leadership and strategic vision that has helped drive Modern Litho's growth and success," said Jeff Davidson, President of Modern Litho. "We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with additional full-service production facilities in Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City, Modern Litho has been serving the print needs of client organizations for more than 85 years. Regarded as a premier printer of specialized publications and catalogs for niche markets, Modern Litho's capabilities include high-performance offset print, finishing and distribution of marketing and member communications, advanced variable data print, direct mail, and mailing services. Modern Litho holds renewable resource FSC and SFI Chain-of-Custody Certifications. Markets of interest include healthcare, education, agriculture, as well as non-profit and member-based organizations.

