Modern Litho Expands With Addition of Direct Impaqt of Columbia, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Miss., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Litho, a nationally recognized full-service commercial printer and mailer based in Mid-Missouri, announces it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Direct Impaqt, formerly Mail & More and Brake Printing, of Columbia effective October 2, 2023. Both companies have served the Columbia market for many years providing offset and digital printing, finishing, and direct mail. Direct Impaqt's production operation complements Modern Litho's offerings and expands its footprint to include six production facilities located in Mid-Missouri, St. Louis and Kansas City.

"Direct Impaqt has had a successful presence in the regional print industry for many years with well-established customer relationships and high standards of service. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this commitment to customers, new and existing, while supporting a full-service print production facility in Columbia," commented Jeff Davidson, Modern Litho President.

Dan Block, owner of Direct Impaqt, noted "I am confident Modern Litho will not only benefit our customers, but also present new opportunities to serve them as they continue to invest in the local community through this new location."

Direct Impaqt owners, Dan and Becky Block and existing employees will stay on with Modern Litho. Modern Litho will continue operations at the current Direct Impaqt facility north of I-70 at 609 Nebraska Ave, Columbia, MO 65101.

About Modern Litho:

Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri with operations in St. Louis and Kansas City, Modern Litho has been serving the print needs of client organizations for more than 85 years. Regarded as a premier printer of specialized publications and catalogs for niche markets, Modern Litho's capabilities include high-performance offset print, finishing and distribution of marketing and member communications, advanced variable data print, direct mail, and mailing services. Modern Litho is a G7 Master Qualified Printer and holds renewable resource FSC and SFI Chain-of-Custody Certifications. Markets of interest include non-profit and member-based organizations.

