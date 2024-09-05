Modern Micro Endodontics Launches New Website and Introduces Its Clinical Team

Our priority is helping our patients overcome dental pain and preserving their natural teeth as often and for as long as possible. We take our responsibility to our patients seriously but with a warm, friendly approach. Post this

The website is mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, and provides detailed information on endodontic procedures and how they improve patients' oral health. Each service has its own page, making researching a procedure easy and convenient. The website also contains patient forms, instructions prior to and after appointments, payment capabilities as well as financing information.

The multi-location practice makes getting an appointment for an endodontic procedure as easy as possible. The entire team works across all five locations to accommodate patients in pain immediately, eliminating the need to wait before receiving relief for dental discomfort.

Dr. Vivian Graham received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. She completed multiple residencies, including general practice and endodontic studies. Dr. Graham is a member of the American Association of Endodontists, the American Dental Association, and local organizations. Her peers consecutively voted Dr. Graham as one of NJ's Top Dentists from 2012 to 2023. She has also received recognition in Benco's Incisal Edge 40 under 40 doctors in 2018. Dr. Graham was also recognized by TD Bank for Small Business Women's Month, in 2022, highlighting her practice.

Dr. Joseph Rinaggio received his dental degree from the State University of New York at the Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. He is an active oral pathologist and board-certified endodontist. He has also been an Assistant Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey.

Dr. Tara Mahpour completed her dental degree and an Endodontics Residency at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. Her clinical research focused on apicoectomies.

Dr. Rene Shin received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and completed an Endodontics Residency at the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. She has published award-winning research in the field of endodontics.

Dr. Nelson Guanche received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry and undertook an Endodontic Residency at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. David Cifelli received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine (RSDM) and completed a General Practice Residency at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. He then returned to RSDM for his specialty training in endodontics, where he earned a Master of Dental Science degree.

"When our patients arrive in our offices, they may be anxious about receiving endodontic care. We do everything we can to help them feel comfortable," said Dr. Graham. "Our priority is helping our patients overcome dental pain and preserving their natural teeth as often and for as long as possible. We take our responsibility to our patients seriously but with a warm, friendly approach."

Modern Micro Endodontics uses EdgePRO lasers in all five locations. Laser endodontic equipment cleans and sanitizes the root canal with no patient discomfort, killing bacteria and enabling the treatment of complex anatomy.

Modern Micro Endodontics provides specialty endodontic care, including the following procedures:

Non-surgical endodontics: Root canal therapy and endodontic retreatment

Surgical endodontics: apicoectomy (endodontic surgery)

Facial esthetics: Internal bleaching to whiten teeth after a root canal

Advanced dental technology: CBCT scanners in all locations, apex locators, digital radiography, endodontic microscopes, EdgePRO lasers

Traumatic dental injuries: Dislodged or knocked out teeth, pediatric treatments

Cracked teeth

Emergency treatments: pulpotomy, pulpectomy, dental abscesses, facial swelling

About Modern Micro Endodontics

Modern Micro Endodontics is an endodontic specialty practice with five locations in Northern New Jersey:

HOBOKEN

901 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07042

(201) 386-9080

JERSEY CITY

255 Newark Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07302

(201) 369-9080

FLORHAM PARK

256 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 205, Second Tower

Florham Park, NJ 07932

(973) 765-0011

CEDAR GROVE

900 Pompton Ave Ste B1

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

(973) 655-9080

MILLBURN

187 Millburn Avenue, Suite 7

Millburn, NJ 07041

(973) 258-9535

NORTH PLAINFIELD

339 Somerset St

North Plainfield, NJ 07060

(908) 650-7200

Contact the practice online at http://www.jcendo.com/.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

