Modern PHE in Idaho Falls Announces Exciting Change in Ownership

Modern PHE is a leading HVAC company based in Idaho Falls, offering a comprehensive range of heating and cooling solutions for residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence, Modern PHE has been a trusted name in the industry for years.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern PHE, a leading HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) business based in Idaho Falls, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey with the introduction of new ownership.
As of October 2023, Trevor and Jennifer Lucius, seasoned professionals with a proven track record in the HVAC industry, have taken the reins of Modern PHE. This change in ownership marks a strategic move towards enhancing customer service, expanding service offerings, and fostering continued growth within the local community.
Modern PHE has been a trusted name in the Idaho Falls area, delivering top-notch heating and cooling solutions to residential and commercial clients alike. The new ownership is committed to building upon this legacy of excellence and taking Modern PHE to new heights.
Trevor and Jennifer bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Modern PHE. Their vision for the company includes an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative service offerings, and a dedication to the highest standards of professionalism.
Modern PHE's core values of integrity, reliability, and quality service remain at the forefront of their mission. The company assures its customers and partners that the transition in ownership will be seamless, with a focus on maintaining the same level of excellence that has defined Modern PHE over the years.
Customers can expect enhanced services, updated technologies, and a continued commitment to the community under the new ownership. Modern PHE looks forward to building lasting relationships with existing and new clients while serving as a cornerstone in the Idaho Falls business community.
For more information about Modern PHE and its services, please visit http://www.modernphe.com or contact them at (208) 745-7021.
Media Contact
Jess Brown, Modern PHE, (208) 745-7021, [email protected], modernphe.com
SOURCE Modern PHE
Share this article