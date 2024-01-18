Modern PHE in Idaho Falls Announces Exciting Change in Ownership

"We aim to continue the same great customer experience that Modern PHE is known for and strive to keep the Modern name and values alive for many many years to come." Post this

Modern PHE has been a trusted name in the Idaho Falls area, delivering top-notch heating and cooling solutions to residential and commercial clients alike. The new ownership is committed to building upon this legacy of excellence and taking Modern PHE to new heights.

Trevor and Jennifer bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Modern PHE. Their vision for the company includes an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative service offerings, and a dedication to the highest standards of professionalism.

Modern PHE's core values of integrity, reliability, and quality service remain at the forefront of their mission. The company assures its customers and partners that the transition in ownership will be seamless, with a focus on maintaining the same level of excellence that has defined Modern PHE over the years.

Customers can expect enhanced services, updated technologies, and a continued commitment to the community under the new ownership. Modern PHE looks forward to building lasting relationships with existing and new clients while serving as a cornerstone in the Idaho Falls business community.

For more information about Modern PHE and its services, please visit http://www.modernphe.com or contact them at (208) 745-7021.

Jess Brown, Modern PHE, (208) 745-7021, [email protected], modernphe.com

