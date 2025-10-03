Modern Sound Launches Resource Program To Equip Independent Artists With Tools, Coaching, And Community

Modern Sound announces the launch of a resource program to equip independent artists with tools, coaching, and community to set themselves up for success. The debut is being celebrated with the Modern Sound Worship Song Contest, presented in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Foundation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Sound, a new company dedicated to helping independent and emerging artists plan, release, and market their music with clarity and confidence, officially launches today. Built on more than 15 years of campaign experience across music, content, and digital marketing, from the founders of prestigious marketing agency Wander Creative, Modern Sound combines practical playbooks, tools, and hands-on coaching to give artists what they need to consistently release music, build a loyal audience, and get heard. The launch is being celebrated with the Modern Sound Worship Song Contest, presented in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Foundation.

Starting today, the contest invites independent worship songwriters to submit an original song. Fans will vote to help select finalists, with a top five moving on to an industry panel of judges. A winner will then be announced and awarded a fully produced single and a professional music video. The contest is designed to give new worship voices a professional runway and to model a healthy release process that other artists can replicate. To enter the contest and more information, visit modernsound.co.

"Artists do not have a talent problem. They have a clarity problem," said Matt Hadley, founder of Modern Sound and Wander Creative. "Modern Sound gives artists a simple plan, a content engine they can actually run, and a community that helps them stay consistent. The world cannot hear what you do not release. This launch is our way of investing in that first step."

Modern Sound sets breakout artists up for success with a suite of practical resources designed to simplify the release process and provide artists with a repeatable system for growth, including:

Unstoppable – A short, punchy book to reset momentum, build sustainable habits, and help artists consistently release their work.

The Five-Fold Framework – A clear roadmap for modern music marketing covering strategy, content, distribution, audience building, and growth.

The Social Jumpstart Deck – Actionable prompts that turn the framework into daily content ideas, engagement tactics, and conversions.

Song Journal – A guided journal for lyric writing, idea capture, and creative development.

Coming Soon – A step-by-step marketing plan with templates, timelines, and checklists as well as 1:1 Artist Business Coaching and Consulting that turn goals into a clear release plan and sustainable content system.

Modern Sound exists to bridge the gap between making great music and getting that music heard. By equipping artists with tools, coaching, and community, the company provides a foundation for consistent releases and long-term momentum. The Cantinas Arts Foundation, the presenting partner of the Worship Song Contest, shares this mission by empowering artists to create work that brings hope and points people to Jesus, making them an ideal partner for Modern Sound's launch.

For more information on Modern Sound and the Worship Song Contest, please visit modernsound.co.

