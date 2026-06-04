Modern Sound Worship Song Contest Returns with Support from Gospel Music Association Following Debut Success

The Modern Sound Worship Song Contest returns for its second year with expanded support from the Gospel Music Association, building on a successful debut that helped launch inaugural winner JL Johnson's 'In The Middle.' Post this

"The heart behind the Modern Sound Worship Song Contest is to discover, encourage, and pour into independent worship songwriters who are faithfully writing songs for the Church," says Matt Hadley, founder of Modern Sound and Wander Creative. "Last year, we saw that vision come together through JL Johnson and 'In The Middle,' and we're excited to open the door again in 2026 for another songwriter to take the next step with their music."

The announcement follows the recent release of last year's winning song, "In The Middle," by inaugural contest winner JL Johnson. Released on May 29, the song serves as a tangible example of the contest's mission in action: helping independent worship songwriters move from writing songs in private to sharing them with listeners around the world. Watch the official music video for "In The Middle" here.

"Being selected as the first-ever Modern Sound Worship Song Contest winner was incredibly affirming," says Johnson. "It encouraged me as a songwriter and reminded me that a song can reach further than we sometimes expect. My hope is that 'In The Middle' reminds listeners that even in the darkest seasons, God is still right there with them. Even when He feels distant, He is present, He cares, and He hasn't left them alone."

For more information, visit https://modernsound.co.

About Modern Sound: Modern Sound exists to equip independent artists with the resources, tools, and experiences they need to write, release, and market their music with clarity and confidence. From practical guides and artist resources to coaching, community, and creative opportunities, Modern Sound helps musicians grow their audience, strengthen their craft, and get their music heard.

About Cantinas Foundation: Cantinas Arts Foundation is dedicated to promoting Christian arts that glorify God today, yesterday, and forever. Partnering and supporting the new inspirational worship leaders of tomorrow by bringing creative projects to life.

About Gospel Music Association: Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association's mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. The GMA serves the richly diverse creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry. With a focus on evangelism, education, and community support, the GMA provides resources to train, equip and strengthen the creative community - from aspiring artists to industry professionals - and works to preserve the legacy of those who've gone before us. Through broadcasts like the GMA Dove Awards, now in its 56th year, we celebrate the work of today's artists while reaching millions of people around the world. For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit www.gospelmusic.org. Join the GMA social communities on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Modern Sound