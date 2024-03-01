Modern Times Coffee brews up a bold new look with up-leveled packaging for 2024

"We roast in-house rather than contract roast as others do. We're unique in that we're a brewer and a roaster, and our coffee and beer teams work well together because we inspire each other." Post this

Its new upleveled packaging captures a new outlook for Modern Times. 100% recyclable, the new packaging was designed this past summer by their internal design team. Said Gabrielle Miller, head of the coffee program, "We keep as much internally as possible, including our design for the new coffee packaging and of course our roasting. We roast in-house rather than contract roast as others do. We're unique in that we're a brewer and a roaster, and our coffee and beer teams work well together because we inspire each other."

The new gold color scheme matches the quality product inside the bag, reminiscent of high-end luxury brands using gold to signify luxury and abundance.

The revamped labels offer more flexibility and creativity in the design of each bag, providing more information about the roast such as tasting notes, origin, pairings and inspiration. The first look at the new packaging fully transitions in early 2024, instore and online on the Modern Times site. The new packages are recyclable LDPE and can be tossed in the bin curbside or taken to a recycling center depending on city, county and state recycling rules.

While Modern Times may be more famous for its craft brews, their coffee is not an afterthought or side gig; as well as being the only brewery and roastery combination in San Diego, Modern Times is one of a handful ofroasters/brewers in the US, beginning roasting at the same time they started brewing over a decade ago.

Modern Times' premium coffee portfolio is made up of 12 varieties and fresh roasted in small batches daily including single origin coffees, seasonal blends, the original Black House and a new barrel aged Black House blend, and three bourbon barrel aged varieties on rotation.

More about Modern Times Coffee

The only brewery and roastery in San Diego, as of July 2022, Modern Times Coffee became part of the Craft Ohana formed by Maui Brewing Company, the 28th largest craft brewer in US, and based in Hawaii. Modern Times Coffee employs five full time staff and celebrated its 10th anniversary in July 2023. A true destination for both locals and tourists, Modern Times also partners with the Invigatorium in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego.

Modern Times Coffee is available online for shipping throughout the US or you can find it served at Consortium Holdings, smaller local grocery stores like Frazier Farms Markets, Valley Farm Markets, Cardiff Seaside Market, Krisp, and Jensen's, as well as event centers like the historic Greek Theatre and Snapdragon Stadium.

Media Contact

Sarah Murdoch, Modern Times Coffee, 1 5037355943, [email protected], https://www.moderntimesbeer.com/stellar-coffee/

SOURCE Modern Times Coffee