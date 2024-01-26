Modern Times rolls out Coffee Lover Gift Set with New Romantics roast in honor of Valentines

The New Romantics Sherry Barrel-Aged Coffee a love story between coffee and Sherry barrels that we want to drink forever and always. Post this

Gift sets are available in-store and fresh roasted in San Diego and are available online on the Modern Times site.

Wanna make the commitment even stronger? The Modern Times Coffee subscription brings coffee right to the coffee lovers' door without having to make repeated trips to the store to re-up. The Modern Times coffee subscription is customizable, freshly roasted, and starts at $105 for a 6-month subscription called Taste the Lineup.

Modern Times' premium coffee portfolio is made up of 12 varieties and fresh roasted in small batches daily. The company began roasting coffee at the same time they started brewing beer, freshly roasting beans onsite. As of 2022, they joined Maui Brewing Company, Hawai'i's largest craft brewery and 28th largest in the US, becoming part of Craft 'Ohana.

More about Modern Times Coffee

The only brewery and roastery in San Diego, as of July 2022, Modern Times Coffee became part of the Craft Ohana formed by Maui Brewing Company, the 28th largest craft brewer in US, and based in Hawaii. Modern Times Coffee employs five full time staff and celebrated its 10th anniversary in July 2023. A true destination for both locals and tourists, Modern Times also partners with the Invigatorium in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego. Modern Times Coffee is available online for shipping throughout the US or you can find it served at Consortium Holdings, smaller local grocery stores like Frazier Farms Markets, Valley Farm Markets, Cardiff Seaside Market, Krisp, and Jensen's, as well as event centers like the historic Greek Theatre and Snapdragon Stadium.

Media Contact

Sarah Murdoch, Modern Times Coffee, 1 5037355943, [email protected], https://www.moderntimesbeer.com/stellar-coffee/

SOURCE Modern Times Coffee