Modern Transportation Chooses BeyondTrucks for Cloud-Based TMS Transformation

"We want to be known for implementing cutting-edge supply chain solutions that work successfully in mission-critical production environments," said Patrick Cozzens, owner and president of Modern Transportation. "To achieve this, we need partners that share our commitment and BeyondTrucks definitely fits that criterion and meets those needs. With this change, Modern Transportation can be one of the most innovative bulk carriers in North America as it helps cement our advantage in efficiency, customer service, and safety."

BeyondTrucks offers a flexible multi-tenant SaaS solution that combines system integrations, proprietary modules, and adaptable configurations in a seamless platform to unify data and workflows for automation and optimization of fleet operations. Advanced capabilities of the multi-tenant cloud-based platform include order intake automation, smart load planning, dispatch communication, configurable driver workflows, flexible automation of invoicing and driver payroll.

"For Modern Transportation, a legacy TMS struggled to cost-efficiently and seamlessly connect the various technologies the carrier needs to efficiently run its fleet," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "Changing from one TMS is not an easy decision, but we know Modern Transportation can leverage BeyondTrucks to realize tremendous value for their business and their bulk transportation customers."

About Modern Transportation

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and founded in 1987, Modern Transportation serves numerous material and chemical providers, energy producers and industrial manufacturers. Its services include liquid chemical, food grade and specialty chemical, and dry bulk transportation services. For more information, visit http://www.moderntrans.com.

About BeyondTrucks

San Mateo, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows fleets to replace a legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large and medium-sized fleets, the BeyondTrucks platform leverages automation and optimization so fleets can make better operational decisions and become more efficient. Fleets also benefit from the ability to easily integrate other technologies with the BeyondTrucks TMS, and from the multi-tenant platform's high degree of scalability for growth. For more information, visit http://www.beyondtrucks.com.

